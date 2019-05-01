‘Game of Thrones’: Jon Snow Helped Arya, Very Questionable Fan Theory Says

A Reddit fan theory claims that Jon Snow deserves credit for helping Arya Stark reach her hero moment.

(This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones‘ most recent episode, “The Long Night,” which aired on Sunday night.)

In the days since Game of Thrones‘ long-awaited battle episode, “The Long Night,” aired on Sunday, fans of the series have argued over whether parts of the episode were literally too dark to watch.

Then came an extended debate over whether the character of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) was a “Mary Sue”- a debate, per The Inquisitr, that consisted of dozens of people claiming that Arya isn’t a Mary Sue and very few, if any, saying that she is.

Now, there’s another social media discussion about the ending of the Game of Thrones episode, in the form of a bizarre Reddit fan theory that’s been picked up by various media outlets. A cynic might suggest that the theory is an example of viewers turning themselves in knots to deny the heroine of the episode, Arya Stark, full credit for her big moment.

Near the end of the episode, Arya leaps through the air and stabs the evil zombie leader The Night King, killing him and the entire army of White Walkers along with him, while also saving the life of her brother Bran Stark. At the same time in the episode, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) is fighting in another part of Winterfell, before ultimately letting out a scream at the zombie ice dragon Viserion.

In a Reddit post, on A Reddit of Ice and Fire, a poster named Applesoapp claims that Jon was not in fact screaming at the dragon, but rather was shouting “go go go,” in order to distract the dragon so that Arya can run past at that moment towards the Night King.

“10 seconds later the scene you can see the hair of a White Walker flying up when Arya sprints past the group of White Walkers,” the post says. “Jon once again was ready to sacrifice himself to kill the Night King. Prove me wrong.”

GoT Fans Find 'Hidden Evidence' That Jon Snow Helped Arya Kill Night King https://t.co/daipEXXDyk — Eg Valencia (@eg_valencia) May 1, 2019

Now it’s important to note that, as has been pointed out often, the “Long Night” episode was very difficult to follow, both because of the dark cinematography and because it didn’t do a very clear job of establishing where the characters were standing in relation to one another at any given time.

As it possible the poster is right? We probably won’t know unless it’s made clear in dialogue in a future episode or one of the writers or producers says something in an interview.

There was no indication in any of the battle planning scenes early in the episode or the previous one that Jon distracting a dragon so that Arya could stab The Night King was ever part of the plan. We also don’t have any idea which direction Arya was running from.

This is likely one of those things in which if the creators wished to clearly convey a bit of meaning of the scene, they would have clearly conveyed it. And in this case, they didn’t. Until we know more, this a theory that’s far from proven, and assumes facts not in evidence.

Joanna Robinson, a writer for Vanity Fair and one of the media’s leading commentators on Game of Thrones, ripped media outlets for pushing the theory on Twitter.

“This is a B-A-D reinforcement of a B-A-D segment of the fandom with zero attempt to interrogate it,” Robinson said. “This absolutely did not happen on the show. Look at your life. Look at your choices.”