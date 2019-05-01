Beth Chapman Gushes Over Flowers From Film Crew, ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Shares Gratitude For Support

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is in the midst of the fight of her life as she faces the aggressive return of her cancer, but she clearly isn’t giving up on beating this illness again. She has been filming a new show with her husband, Duane, and other family members — and her latest Instagram post gave her an opportunity to gush over the cast and crew of the new show.

Chapman posted a photo to her Instagram page showing a beautiful flower arrangement. The arrangement was sitting on a table, with candles on both sides, and it seems that the flowers came from the cast and crew of the show. Beth explained that they were all getting ready for filming on Tuesday, and she was pleasantly surprised to walk into her kitchen and see the gorgeous arrangement.

Beth has previously shared other tidbits of her life as she films her upcoming show with her husband, Duane. It isn’t known yet exactly when Dog’s Most Wanted will debut, but it will air on WGN America. As People details, this series will show Duane and Beth chasing down those on his “bucket list” of fugitives.

Not only has Beth been filming the new show, she has been undergoing treatments related to her cancer battle — and has kept up a slate of public appearances, besides. Chapman shared a post on Facebook detailing that she will be appearing with Duane at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, on Mother’s Day, May 12.

The church notes that Beth will be sharing “a message of hope, faith and of a Mother’s highest place of honor.” They also note that this will be her first public speaking engagement since news of her cancer recurrence emerged.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Chapman has acknowledged that this cancer battle is the toughest battle she has ever experienced. She credits her faith for helping her through it. Not long ago, she was hospitalized after she was having trouble breathing.

While Chapman hasn’t been feeling all that well lately, she continues to fight — and has been pushing hard to keep busy. The Inquisitr shared that there had been rumors swirling recently that Beth had died, and the family quickly stepped up to debunk these claims.

Beth’s Instagram post showcasing her flowers received more than 35,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in short order. Fans said that the flowers were beautiful, just like Chapman is, and many shared their own stories of cancer battles.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star was flooded with love and support after this shot was posted. There is little doubt that everybody will be watching Beth Chapman’s social media pages for additional shares in the weeks and months ahead.