Charlize Theron Flashes Her Bra In Sheer Blue Top While Promoting ‘Long Shot’ In NYC

Another day, another fashion statement by Charlize Theron.

The actress, who is currently promoting her new film Long Shot stepped out in New York City on Wednesday morning for yet another day of press events. She turned heads in a chic blue ensemble, adding a sexy twist by donning a sheer top that allowed for a peek at her black triangle bra.

As per The Daily Mail, Charlize rocked a metallic sheer turtleneck bodysuit, which featured long flared cuffs. She flaunted her age-defying and incredible physique by teaming the figure-hugging, risque top with a pair of midnight blue pants, which cinched at the waist with the help of a long waterfall-style belt.

The 43-year-old put her toned body on full display in the eye-catching outfit, which she completed with some white pointy Christian Louboutin heels and a pair of dark sunglasses that she held in her hand while making her way to the car. She swapped her usual blonde locks for a slick brunette bob with a side part and wore some subtle makeup, including contouring, a touch of blush, and a light-pink lipstick shade.

Charlize, who plays the love interest of Fred Flarsky (played by Seth Rogen) in the upcoming romantic comedy, has been very outspoken during her press tour about the challenges women face, not only in Hollywood but across all industries. As reported by The Daily Mail, the South African actress stated at a recent panel discussion with Press Association that “women endure more scrutiny in the workplace” than their male colleagues.

One week until @LongShotMovie! Come have a laugh next weekend to cure your Avengers hangover pic.twitter.com/SspYgt84Yq — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) April 27, 2019

“That is just a fact, that is a cold hard fact that women, not just in politics, but in a lot of work places, they have to endure way more scrutiny than their male counterparts.”

In Long Shot, Charlize plays influential politician Charlotte Field, who decides to hire Flarsky as her speechwriter. The movie follows their unconventional relationship as she prepares to run for the presidency. During the AP discussion, she added that “it was nice to be able to touch upon things that I think people are really responding to,” including the fact that women face more scrutiny in their workplace.

Charlize Theron for Marie Claire Magazine. 1 pic.twitter.com/p4vhK8I3jz — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) May 1, 2019

Loading...

She also said that it was refreshing to see “modern characters” having a real relationship in a romantic comedy, as she often feels like she doesn’t relate to the storylines of traditional rom-coms.

“I feel like I’m the only loser who has never experienced the third act of most romantic comedies and it just makes me feel very bitter, and so I just wanted to feel like I could bring something to the table,” she added.

Fans can catch Long Shot at movie theaters across the U.S. on Friday, May 3.