Tammy Hembrow Puts Busty Chest On Display As She Poses Braless In Super-Sheer Mini Tank Top

Instagram model Tammy Hembrow enjoys teasing her 9.4 million followers on the popular social media site by posting semi-nude and revealing photos of her gym-honed figure. On Tuesday night, the mother of two did not disappoint as she flaunted a see-through top while enjoying a movie night.

The gym buff poses sweetly in the snap, one taken in the movie theater, as she curls up on a chair. She goes braless beneath a sheer white tank top that shows off her bronzed and muscular arms. Tammy pairs this with light pink sweatpants and white high-top sneakers. It appears to be chilly where she’s being photographed, as her busty chest leaves little to the imagination.

The model completes the look with her long blonde hair being twirled up into two buns on top of her head. She also wears a simple gold bracelet and necklace. Tammy gazes cheekily at the camera, her head propped up on one hand. This pose gives her followers a glimpse of her long, turquoise-painted nails, smoky eyes, and long, luxurious lashes.

Hembrow reveals — in the photo’s caption — that she was enjoying a movie night. She watched Avengers: Endgame, adding that she 100 percent didn’t cry with “I did” in parentheses.

The post earned over 60,000 likes in short order, with thousands of fans leaving comments about how beautiful the model looked in the sexy snap — some users asking her where they could buy her adorable pink pants.

Another follower commented on Hembrow’s caption, agreeing that it was difficult not to cry during the movie.

“It’s okay Tammy, I cried enough to create a dam.”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the health guru is getting ready to release some new lingerie for her clothing line, Saski Collection. In another Instagram post made on Tuesday, Hembrow revealed to her fans that she’s “been waiting to drop this collection for so damn long n [sic] it’s finally almost time.”

Saski Collection is a luxury athleisure clothing line, one that features fitness and fashion clothing for women which, according to the website, are “designed with a focus on both strength and style.”

In June of 2018, Hembrow opened up to The Daily Mail about how she manages to balance her $3.6 million brand across 190 countries while raising two children. She stated that the company — which was named one of Westpac’s 2018 200 Businesses of Tomorrow — was a dream she always had.

“Since the beginning I’ve always wanted my own clothing label. I pretty much live in gym clothes and wanted something that I would personally wear. With Saski Collection I was able to marry fitness and fashion, it was the perfect match.”

She added that while being a full-time business woman and mother makes it difficult to find a work-life balance, she has plenty of support — and tries not to be too hard on herself.