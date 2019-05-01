Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Goes Topless On Instagram, Barely Covers Her Assets With A Tiny Towel

Summer is the season to show off as much skin as possible, something Kelly Gale has never shied away from — no matter what time of year it is. The Victoria’s Secret model exposed nearly every inch of her upper body in her recent Instagram upload, one that got pulses racing and certainly brought the heat to the social media platform.

Kelly’s latest skin-baring snap was added to her feed on Wednesday, May 1, and definitely got her 1.1 million followers excited for the summer months ahead. The 23-year-old exuded happiness in a steamy monochromatic snap as she posed at her favorite place — the beach — and left very little to the imagination as she did so.

The Indian-Australian beauty put her flawless figure completely on display in the risque upload by ditching her top, a daring move that the stunner has never been afraid to do. In her hands, Kelly held a small floral towel that she expertly positioned over her voluptuous chest, seeking to censor the shot. It just barely did the trick. The model displayed an ample amount of cleavage in the sexy snap, also flaunting her insane abs, which have been sculpted from countless hours in the gym. While most of her lower half was out of the photographic frame, the lace waistband of Kelly’s skimpy panties did make an appearance, drawing even more attention to her enviably flat midsection.

Kelly added a dainty ring on one of her fingers, giving her barely-there look a bit of bling. The ring was also the only accessory she added to her beach day ensemble. She wore her dark tresses down, styled in loose waves which were flipped over one shoulder in a messy fashion. Her striking facial features sported a bare minimum of makeup.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret bombshell went absolutely wild for her most recent Instagram post. After just 45 minutes of having been posted, the snap has already racked up more than 7,100 likes and dozens of comments from followers — many of whom left compliments on Kelly’s jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote, showing some love for the model.

“Gorgeous,” a second supporter remarked.

This is not the first time that Kelly has gone nearly nude on Instagram. In March, the stunner uploaded another eye-popping snap that captured her exposing nearly all of her assets in their entirety as she got dressed, sending her fans into a frenzy as she did so.