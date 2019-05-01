Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon To Star In ‘Bachelor’ Spinoff With Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, And The Tolberts

The Bachelor Nation besties teamed up for 'Rose Buds.'

A group of Bachelor stars has teamed up for a new reality show, and it has nothing to do with roses — except for its name. Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, and married Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Jade and Tanner Tolbert will star in Kinetic Content TV’s new series Rose Buds, People reports. The series follows “a group of friends in various stages of love, marriage, and career.”

The six-episode series will focus on engaged couple Ashley and Jared as they move in together and plan their wedding, while their Bachelor Nation buds’ post-ABC adventures will also be detailed. In the series, Jade and Tanner make a cross-country move to Los Angeles, and Nick and Dean’s professional endeavors are spotlighted.

Ashley Iaconetti told People that while fans have seen the group’s friendships form on The Bachelor franchise, they never see enough. Snippets are often deeply edited to fit in with the episodes’ airtime. Ashley added that it was nice to hang out with her Bachelor Nation besties without worrying about who might get eliminated at the next rose ceremony.

Tanner Tolbert — who is now a stay-at-home dad to Emmy, his daughter with his wife, Jade — asked fans to “please” watch Rose Buds, so that it gets a second season.

“I just quit my job and I’m a stay-at-home dad now, so please watch this show!” Tolbert said. “I need it to be picked up for season two so I have something to do with my free time.”

Nick Viall added that he agreed to “pop in” on the Rose Buds cameras because he was promised “free food and good company.” The Bachelor star, who has appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette — as well as on Bachelor in Paradise and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars — previously said he was done with reality TV, especially of The Bachelor kind.

“I have zero plans to do reality TV,” Viall told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “I’m certainly done with anything Bachelor-related, but I’m very thankful for my time.”

Viall currently has a line of essential oils called Natural Habits, and he hosts the Viall Files podcast, so fans will see that side of his life on Rose Buds.

As for Dean Unglert, he may have torched his bridges with Bachelor producers, so this new digital series could be his best bet for getting back on TV. After his own bad-boy behavior on Bachelor in Paradise, Unglert told ET Online that Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor would be a “dumpster fire.”

“I’m here to say one thing and one thing only. Colton for Bachelor? Not my Bachelor,” Unglert said in a clear diss to Bachelor producers. “One, I don’t think he knows exactly what he wants. Two, I don’t think he knows exactly what he wants.”

Check out a promo for Rose Buds below.

Rose Buds will debut with two episodes on May 8 at 6 p.m. EST. The show airs on Kinetic Content TV’s YouTube page.