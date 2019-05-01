Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Get Tattoos Together During His Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the rapper’s 28th birthday this week, and even got a permanent reminder of the event.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott both inked tattoos on their body during the gas station themed birthday bash.

Kylie threw Travis an epic party to commemorate his 28th year of life, and many of their friends and family members attended. The couple documented the party via social media, where Jenner was spotted stopping by the tattoo station at the party to get some fresh ink.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen in her Instagram stories sitting in a chair while a tattoo artist gives her some body art. Travis comes over to support his baby mama, and leans down and gives her a sweet kiss.

In the video, it appears that Jenner’s had her tattoo inked on her shoulder, but she didn’t show it off on social media during the party.

Later, it is Travis’ turn in the chair. The rapper sits down to get a brand new tattoo on his arm, where he already sports a lot of ink.

It seems that Kylie and Travis will be able to remember the birthday bash for the rest of their lives by looking at their tattoos from the special night.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s tattoo wasn’t the only shocking Instagram post she made this week. The makeup mogul shared a series of photos in honor of Travis Scott’s birthday, and gushed over what a great partner and father he has become.

Later, in the caption, Jenner tells Scott that she wants them to “f*** around” and having “another baby” together. The pair, who already parents to 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, have talked about their future before, with Kylie revealing she wants another baby, and hopes it is a girl so that Stormi can have a sister.

Although Kylie and Travis seem to be a in great place in their relationship currently, back in February rumors were flying that the rapper may have cheated on his baby mama, after Jenner allegedly found incriminating messages on his phone.

However, People Magazine reports that the couple have put the rumors past them, and that Scott is trying his best to make Jenner, and their daughter, happy.

“Travis is really making an effort. He wants Kylie to be happy. He wants her to know that he very much cares about their family,” an insider dished.

