A Man Impregnated Twin Sisters, Bragged About It On Social Media, Gets Mercilessly Dragged

Keonyae Banks proudly claims he's 'the only n***a with twin baby mommas'.

A man who impregnated twin sisters has been enthusiastically bragging about his “accomplishment” on social media, although the reaction from the internet has been less than warm.

Keonyae Banks’s Instagram profile and Facebook profile both paint the same picture of the Compton, California man. His photos on both social media platforms are utterly mundane, showing him and/or his friends smoking weed, driving around, posing in front of cars, that sort of thing. He doesn’t specify what his job is; at least, not on the public version of his Facebook page. His Facebook posts are all mundane updates about his daily life; a picture here, a meme there, a pointed observation here or there about what’s been going on.

His relationship status, according to his Facebook profile, is “In a relationship,” although as you’ll see below he probably should have chosen “It’s complicated,” because it is, indeed, quite complicated.

Keonyae, you see, isn’t just a regular guy from Compton. He’s also, apparently, quite the ladies man, as he has managed to woo twin sisters. And his success with the ladies doesn’t appear to have stopped at just wooing; as you can see from the Instagram pic below, he managed to get both women pregnant at roughly the same time. What’s more, he says, they’re both “cool” with it.

Check out the pictures in the below: it’s Keonyae and the two women, each extremely pregnant. You can see the pics for yourself, as well as their captions and comments, here (the left) and here (the right).

The Shade Room writer “Tanya” got to the bottom of it, and it appears that the twin sisters are named Nia and Nydia, and not only are they twin sisters, they’re roommates. They met Keonyae at a gym where we worked as a a personal trainer. Nia got pregnant first, followed by Nydia a month later.

Both sisters repeat Keonyae’s claim that they are quite content with sharing the same man between them, claiming that they make a happy “throuple” and plan to continue their relationship as-is for as long as it works out.

Not everyone is as OK with this situation as the three main players are, however. As The Whistler notes, social media users have been unsparing in their criticism of the whole thing.

“That’s basically Incest… That’s gross. And I guess I don’t share my man period. But to me it’s pure ignorant. He’s disgusting for that.” “WoW, I hope you got money to send them kids to therapy because they’re going to need it.”

In case you were wondering, Nia and Nydia’s children, once they’re born, will simultaneously be cousins and half-siblings. The dictionary definition of such relatives is “Sororate” sibling, if they have different mothers (who are sisters) but the same father (as in the case of Keonyae, Nia and Nydia); or “Levirate” sibling if they have different fathers (who are brothers) but the same mother.