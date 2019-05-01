Farrah Abraham Bounces Out Of Skimpy Sports Bra While Jogging In NYC

Farrah Abraham is flaunting her famous figure in the Big Apple. The former Teen Mom OG star was recently photographed jogging in New York City, and showing off her curves in the process.

According to Hollywood Life, Farrah Abraham was caught on camera as she decided to go for a jog in Madison Square Park on Tuesday. The reality star was said to have sported her skimpy workout ensemble in some cold temperatures, but she had a smile on her face while running in the chilly wind.

Farrah rocked a pair of high-waisted black and white leggings and a racy, black sports bra, which was very low cut. The bra also boasted a keyhole cutout, and showcased Abraham’s ample cleavage, as well as put her flat tummy and toned abs on full display.

Farrah had her long, brown hair parted to the side, and pulled back into a ponytail at the base of her head. She left her bangs free, and styled her locks in loose curls, which cascaded down her back as she jogged.

Abraham completed her look with multiple chains and pendants around her neck, some light-colored polish on her fingernails, and a pair of gray Nike running shoes.

Farrah Abraham also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush, and a light pink color on her plump lips.

As previously reported by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham could be returning to Teen Mom OG now that Bristol Palin has officially announced that she’s decided to leave the franchise, claiming it wasn’t a good fit for her and her family.

Sources tell the outlet that Abraham would consider returning to the series if she was generously compensated, but she would likely throw it in the face of production that the show needs her to thrive.

“They should bring Farrah back. They need her on the show for ratings. They made a big mistake. For the right price, Farrah would come back. But she’s going to say, ‘I told you so,'” the insider tells the outlet.

Meanwhile, former Teen Mom 3 star, Mackenzie McKee, is also rumored to be in the running to take over Bristol Palin’s position on the show, joining Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd on the reality series.

Currently, MTV has not announced any new cast members for Teen Mom OG, but fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.