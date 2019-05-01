Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Booty & Plump Lips During Outing With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian was spotted out with her daughter in Calabasas on Tuesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a pair of tight pants, which left little to the imagination.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed this week heading to lunch with her baby girl, True Thompson, 1. The mother and daughter duo were both dressed in casual attire for their outing.

Khloe wore a pair of skin-tight black leggings, which flaunted her famous figure, including her curvy backside. She also added a black hooded sweatshirt and a black leather waist purse to the look.

Kardashian also donned a pair of white sneakers, a red beanie hat, which mostly hid her shoulder length blonde hair, and a pair of oversize, black sunglasses. She rocked bright red polish on her fingernails, and went for a minimal makeup look.

Khloe was seen sporting a bronzed glow and a fresh face, as well as a nude lip, which some fans seem to believe she recently got plumped up using fillers.

After posting a photo of herself on Instagram last week, the reality star was bombarded with comments from her followers, who asked her what she did to her lips, and forced their opinions about her plump pout.

Meanwhile, baby True donned a black, hooded fuzzy coat and some bright pink, graphic leggings. She wore white sneakers, and her her hair pulled up on top of her head. She also sported some diamond studded earrings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is currently still getting over her break up with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The couple split back in February after the basketball star was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The cheating scandal marked the second time in the span of a year that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloe, and it seemed that Kardashian knew it was time to call it quits on the romance.

Last week, Khloe seemingly spoke out about the split with a cryptic Instagram message.

“My whole mindset has changed. I don’t have the energy to do certain things & be around people anymore. I’m just at the point in my life where if something feels like it’s draining me, or fighting with my peace of mind & happiness, I’m not dealing with it, at all,” Kardashian’s social media message read.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.