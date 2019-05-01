Austrian Model Nadine Leopold Shows Off Flawless Figure In Sexy White Bikini

Fans cannot get over how amazing the Victoria's Secret model looks in her latest snapshot.

Nadine Leopold is steaming up Instagram with her latest photo update. The Victoria’s Secret stunner is one of the top models in the business, and she loves to please her 600,000-plus Instagram followers with sexy snapshots. In her most recent post, Leopold leaves little to the imagination while rocking a tiny white bikini.

In the caption of the new image, the model tells fans that she is missing the hot weather as she poses on a balcony. Leopold leans over the edge of the metal railing with a wooden top and tilts her head back. The model closes her eyes and her long, blonde locks wave in the wind. As she stands to the side, the blonde bombshell’s flawless figure is fully on display in a tiny white bikini that shows off her toned abs, legs, and derriere. Nadine accessorizes the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a long gold chain on her stomach.

So far, Nadine’s army of Instagram followers has given the photo major props just minutes since going live. In addition to 4,000-plus likes, the image has also garnered the model over 40 comments, and they seem to be growing by the second. While many fans flooded the post with flame and heart emojis, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her beauty.

“Loveee the bikini and jewelry,” one follower wrote.

“That’s hot babe.”

“LOVE you,” another chimed in.

It’s been a week since Leopold last posted a bikini-clad photo for fans. As The Inquisitr reported, the blonde bombshell stunned fans with a picture of herself standing on the same balcony in the exact same bikini bottoms. This time, the model wore a floral top as she leaned over the railing for the photo op.

Shortly after that, she gave her followers an up-close and personal view of her amazing figure in what appears to be the same exact white bikini. It’s been a long journey for the model who came over to the United States from Austria when she was just 16-years-old. In an interview with Fox News, Leopold chatted about her journey to the U.S. and how it was pretty hard on her at first.

“It was very tough, especially because I was 16-years-old and my English wasn’t that great. I come from a really, really small town and things like that just don’t really happen. I was really overwhelmed with everything that was going on,” Nadine says. “But I had a really good agent who took care of me. My mom was on the phone with me 24/7, which helped a lot. Thank God there was Skype around. I had a really great support system.”

She’s now one of the top models in the country so it seems like the leap of faith paid off for Nadine.