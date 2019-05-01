Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Devon Windsor Wears Nothing But Chanel Necklace For New Sultry Photo Shoot

With six Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows and a myriad of other runways and campaigns under her belt, there surely is no shortage of magazine cover opportunities for Devon Windsor. The 25-year-old lingerie model took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a sneak peek of her appearance on the cover of Ocean Drive magazine, in which she is featured topless.

In the post in question, the Victoria’s Secret model is posing in front of a pastel pink wall while she wears nothing at all but a large Chanel neckless that spells out the name of the famous brand in dangling studded letters attached to a gold chain that loops twice around her neck. The necklace’s back clasp consists of a shorter chain swept over the model’s shoulder with Chanel’s famous logo positioned on Windsor’s hand.

In addition to the bold piece of jewelry, Windsor is also wearing a pair of Chanel earrings that also spell out the name of the brand, with the right earring featuring the letters “C,” “H” and “A” and the left earring the remaining “N,” “E” “L” stacked on top of each other all the way down the length of her neck.

The model has her arms positioned across her chest in a way that covers herself up and censors the photo.

Windsor is wearing her blonde hair slicked back and down as it falls onto her shoulders. She is wearing a black and silver smokey eye and nude lipstick, while perfectly applied bronzer helps accentuate her high cheekbones. She is shooting an intense gaze at the camera while maintaining her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which she shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,200 likes and over 60 comments in under an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the shoot.

“This is amazing!!!!” one user offered.

“Stunning as always,” another one chimed in, adding a heart eyes smiley, a fire and a heart emoji.

In the accompanying interview with Ocean Drive magazine, the model discusses her career and the milestones that she never thought we would experience.

“There have been a couple of major milestones in my career where I was like, ‘Wow, this is it. This right here is it.’ And then something else big happens. Being signed to a major agency like IMG—I thought that was never going to happen. And that happened,” she told the magazine.