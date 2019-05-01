Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Royal Baby Already Born Leaks British Radio Host

A Virgin Radio host leaked that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could already be parents and are keeping their followers in the dark until they are ready to make their own personal announcement to the world. Hello! Magazine reported that Chris Evans who hosts the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show told his co-host, Rachel Horne, that he believes the baby has already been born and there is one main reason why he feels strongly about his statement.

Evans remarked that Queen Elizabeth has visited the couple at their new digs at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which is highly unusual unless there is a reason for her majesty to come calling at her grandson’s home.

“There’s more than a hint, what more of a hint do you want, other than the fact that I think there might be a new royal baby already? I’m just saying, I’m just putting it out there, right? The Queen has been to see Meghan and Harry…” he noted, remarking that the queen doesn’t just pay informal calls like an ordinary grandmother.

Inquisitr previously reported that the matriarch of the royal family visited the couple and met with Doria Ragland, who has allegedly arrived from the United States to be with the couple for their baby’s birth.

The Daily Express reported that the queen met with Markle and Ragland but did not reveal why her Majesty made the courtesy call.

“Her Majesty wanted to formally welcome the Sussexes to their new home so she was one of their first visitors,” reported the Daily Express. “After all, they’ve practically moved into her back garden. She visited with other family members and Harry and Meghan were delighted to show them around.”

Despite the constant media attention surrounding their baby’s imminent birth, the couple is looking forward to sharing their exciting news with everyone “once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

The Duchess of Sussex has been lying low since March 19, when she made her last public appearance. Prince Harry has also been seen out in public less, preferring to stay with his wife as they ready their new home for their impending bundle of joy.

The Evening Standard reported that the child will be seventh in line for the throne behind their grandfather Prince Charles, their Uncle Prince William, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis and their own father.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to visit the Netherlands from May 8-9, Buckingham Palace has said, as reported by The Evening Standard. It is not known whether or not he will be able to perform his royal duties if the couple’s baby has not yet been born.