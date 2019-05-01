Halle Berry Shows Off Tight Figure And Ninja Moves In Stunt Team Training Video For ‘John Wick 3’

Award-winning actress Halle Berry continues to prove that age is just a number after posting a stunt team training video for her latest film John Wick 3 to her Instagram page. She shows off her warrior moves for her 5 million followers, hoping to inspire them to achieve their goals and motivate them to “dig deeper than [they] ever thought [they] could.”

In the video, Berry is featured training with various other team members, practicing her kicks, punches, and ducks. The actress is even filmed practicing her moves while holding a fake, plastic gun. She is dressed in a skintight black tank top and leggings, paired with black sneakers. As she trains the exact moves she acts out in the movie, her followers get the perfect view of her strong muscles and sculpted figure.

Throughout the short clip, she also shows how exhausting the training sessions are, with one frame zoomed in on her sweaty face and her bangs plastered to her forehead. In another frame, she is shown laying on the floor, completely wiped out.

At one point in the video, Berry talks to the camera, calling the training “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done physically in my whole life.” Despite the exhaustive preparations for her role as Sofia in the third chapter of the John Wick saga, Berry writes in the caption alongside the video that it was one of the best experiences of her life and that it challenged her to uncover her inner warrior.

The Monster’s Ball actress’s followers loved the video, leaving her thousands of comments calling her an inspiration and praising her efforts.

One follower wrote, “Thanks Halleberry for being the greatness that you are. You an inspiration.”

Another commented, “you go girl you make me proud to be a woman.”

Other fans expressed their shock at realizing how much work goes into preparing for a role in a movie.

“I am so inspired. I didn’t realize you had to do so much. I found my inner warrior. Thank you.”

A woman on a mission. @HalleBerry is Sofia in #JohnWick3. pic.twitter.com/uMjCaB43Lg — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) June 4, 2018

Loading...

At CinemaCon in the beginning of April of this year, Berry spoke about her experience playing the role of Sofia alongside Chad Stahelski, the director of John Wick 3. She said that she always wanted to sign on as a female version of John Wick, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

“But Chad said he didn’t have a script yet. And he said you are going to train harder than anything in your life. And I said sign me up. And it was the hardest thing ever done in my entire life.”

John Wick 3 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 17.