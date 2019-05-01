Leah Messer And Chelsea Houska’s Dad Randy Speak Out About Jenelle Evans Staying On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Although Jenelle Evans hasn’t been filming as much for Teen Mom 2 as the other girls have, she reportedly has not been fired. On Tuesday, fans reached out to the cast to ask how they felt about Jenelle staying on the show and both Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska’s dad responded, both with different views according to InTouch Weekly.

“I personally think it’s f–ked up. We’re putting all or talent and production in danger by being around them/associated with them in any way. A coward will continue to show their strips [sic] without any consequences. We shouldn’t have to put up with it!”

While Leah has a strong view on the issue, Chelsea Houska’s dad, Randy, had a different view, noting that it shows the contrast between the cast members and the choices they have made.

“This is the opportunity to show the contrast that young women can choose to direct their life. Chels chose to focus on her child until the right man appeared vs. choosing a man who is abusive and misogynistic. We tell our story & let them choose.”

The contrast between the cast members on Teen Mom 2 is striking and shows viewers different viewpoints.

For Chelsea Houska, after her relationship with the father of her oldest daughter ended, she didn’t rush into anything else. When she started dating her now husband, the couple took things slow before tying-the-knot and starting their family. Chelsea now has three children, two with her husband Cole who is also a wonderful stepfather to Chelsea’s oldest daughter.

Since her appearance on 16 and Pregnant, Jenelle has gone on to have two more children with two different men. She is currently married to the father of her youngest child. Leah Messer has three children, her twin girls with her first husband and her youngest daughter with her second husband, Jeremy. The mom of three is currently single, but is focusing on her family. Kailyn Lowry also has three children, but she graduated from college and has published several books. She currently has a haircare line. Briana DeJesus, who was added to the cast just recently, has two children and lives with her mom and sister.

Leah admitted that all the girls have different stories to tell and said, “We all have different stories, different childhoods, different front line support. That’s why all is our stories reach so many out here that can relate in many ways.”

The cast has been sharing their stories for nearly a decade on MTV. Viewers have watched the girls different decisions and how those decisions have impacted their lives. Currently, Season 9 of the show is airing new episodes on Monday nights. The cast is reportedly filming for the second half of the season, but as previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans hasn’t started filming yet and it is unclear when she will. However, she reportedly hasn’t been fired from the show.

Recently, the cast was in New York City to film for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. It is unclear when the reunion will air.