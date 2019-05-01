Oprah Winfrey Praises Meghan Markle For Keeping Baby’s Birth Private

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey took a stand for her friend Meghan Markle and her decision to keep the birth of her baby private.

In an interview on Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Winfrey said she was proud of the Duchess of Sussex’s decision.

“Oh my God! I’m so proud of her decisions,” Winfrey said.

“To be able to stand up and say ‘This is what I really want for my baby and my family and now I’m going to do it a different way when it’s been done that way for a thousand years?'” she continued.

Winfrey added that she was impressed with Markle’s boldness to “stand [up for] what works for her and Harry, and what is the truth for them, how they want to raise their baby.”

“I think it does a lot for all the women who are trying to keep up [with the pressure put on new moms],” Winfrey said, referring to the pressure many women face to lose their baby weight and please others instead of making their own physical and mental health their top concern.

Winfrey also spoke about the Duchess’ choice not to pose for photos immediately after the baby is born — a long-time royal tradition.

“Who is ready to walk out and stand before the world and put that face on, you know, a day after you’ve had a baby?” Winfrey said, adding that the decision as a “great thing.”

“And truthfully, it ain’t nobody else’s business!,” she said.

Winfrey has stood up for Markle before. Earlier this month, she said during an interview on CBS This Morning that she thought the Duchess was being “portrayed unfairly,” adding that if her critics really knew her, they would realize she was a wonderful person with a warm and loving heart, PEOPLE reported.

The former television host attended the royal couple’s wedding in May 2018. On her website Oprah.com, she said she felt emotional as she walked onto the grounds of Windsor Castle. She recalled how the wedding symbolized the possibilities that love brings, adding that no one could have been in the chapel that and not felt the power of love.

Last summer, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, visited Winfrey’s Los Angeles home where they bonded before the wedding. The visit fueled speculation that Winfrey was looking to get an exclusive interview with Ragland about her daughter, but Winfrey claimed the visit was just two friends hanging out, In Style reported.