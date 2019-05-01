Rick Schroder Arrested For Domestic Violence Twice In 30 Days

The 'Silver Spoons' child star allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face.

Former child star Rick Schroder has been arrested twice in the last month for domestic violence. This time, the actor is being held in custody pending bail.

The star of Silver Spoons and NYPD Blue was taken into custody for the second time in the early hours of Wednesday morning after receiving a 911 call from the residence, says TMZ.

Law enforcement sources say that police arrived at the Los Angeles area home, spoke to Schroder and his girlfriend, and arrested the actor for felony domestic violence. TMZ adds that the fact that Schroder was taken into custody on felony charges indicates that the victim had visible marks, like bruising or bleeding, though she refused treatment on-site.

Early in April, Schroder was also taken into custody on the same charges around the same time of day after he allegedly “punched his girlfriend in the face” when she tried to leave his home.

Schroder was released on bail, and was still out on bail when he was arrested last night on the same charge. Sources say that bond will be $50,000.

The Daily Mail reports that Schroder’s two-decade marriage to Andrea Schroder fell apart in 2016. The pair divorced on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences.”

Rick Schroder arrested for punching girlfriend in Los Angeles https://t.co/qcXxtaE7Iw pic.twitter.com/I8xXHC5hHT — Page Six (@PageSix) May 1, 2019

Rick, 49, (formerly known professionally as Ricky) and Andrea have four children, daughters Faith, 18, Cambrie, 22, and sons Holden, 27, and Luke, 27. Andrea Schroder had sole legal and physical custody of daughter Faith until her 18th birthday, but she was allowed visitation with her father.

Before their divorce, Andrea Schroder talked about her marriage, saying that the two met in Canada was she was 18 and the actor was 20.

‘Ricky and I are like one — we have grown up together. Ricky attacks life. He’s fearless, highly intelligent and super cute. I add the beautification side to the family and teach values, traditions, art, travel. We are opposites, which can be extremely synergistic, but can also cause conflict so, like anything worthwhile, our marriage takes effort.”

The New York Daily News says that both alleged altercations between Schroder and his girlfriend brought police to his home in Topanga Hills where Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched. The actor, who has been in the business for more than 40 years was booked both times at the Malibu Lost Hills Police Department where he is expected to be released some time today.

Attempts to reach a spokesperson for Schroder were not successful at the time of publication.