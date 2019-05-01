Troye Sivan Becomes An Ambassador For MAC Makeup

Troye Sivan shared to his socials today that he has become an ambassador for the makeup brand MAC cosmetics.

On Instagram, Sivan posted a fierce headshot of himself. His platinum blonde hair is covering one eye while the other is staring into the camera lens. The campaign is in support of “Viva Glam,” which they are celebrating 25 years of. With the photo upload, he has also shared a video clip that includes Troye with his model boyfriend, Jacob Bixenman, as well as other ambassadors.

In the caption, Sivan expresses that the brand is extremely close to his heart.

Within one hour of posting, the upload has achieved over 190,000 likes.

Troye is currently living his best life in Asia on tour. The shows are in support of his second album, Bloom, which the tour is named after.

In 2007, Troye became a YouTuber. That same year, he released his debut EP, Dare to Dream. It wasn’t for another five years until he released his second EP, June Haverly.

He started to achieve chart success with his third EP release, TRXYE. It peaked at No. 2 in New Zealand and Canada while charting at No. 5 in the U.S. A year later, he released his latest EP to date, Wild. It topped the charts in Australia, becoming the first EP ever to do so, according to Noise 11. It peaked at No. 5 in the U.K., the U.S., and Ireland while entering the top 10 in Canada.

At the end of 2015, Sivan released his long-awaited debut album, Blue Neighbourhood. The album charted highest in New Zealand, peaking at No. 3 while also going top 10 in Australia, the U.S., and Sweden. The single “Youth” went multi-platinum around the world and he re-released “Wild” as a single with Alessia Cara.

Three years later, Troye released his second studio album, Bloom. The album went top three in Australia and New Zealand while achieving top 10 status in the U.S., the U.K., and Ireland. Collaborations on the album include Gordi and Ariana Grande.

Since the release of the album, Sivan has collaborated with a number of pop artists. Last year, he teamed up with British singer-songwriter Charli XCX on the nostalgic anthem “1999.” The single went top 20 in the U.K. and Australia while going top 30 in Ireland. That same year, he teamed up with Icelandic musician Jónsi on the track “Revelation” for the Boy Erased soundtrack. This year, he hooked up with American singer Lauv on the single “I’m So Tired…” which reached the top 5 in Ireland, top 10 in New Zealand and the U.K., and the top 15 in Australia.