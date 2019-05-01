Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Xander’s Promise

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) is really worried about his girlfriend. He always knew that the fashion model had issues, but it seems that she has a lot on her mind lately. Xander is prepared to take the next step with the woman he professes to love.

A few months ago, Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) only worry was to get her boyfriend back. After all, she flew across an ocean to be with him. However, now that he is her man once more, it seems as if another man is occupying her thoughts.

In fact, from the moment that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) arrived in Los Angeles, he was nothing but a burden for his daughter. She knew that he had a penchant for rich woman and gambling and she was therefore concerned about his relationship with Taylor. It turns out that she had every reason to be worried. Reese stole a baby and sold it to Taylor’s daughter to pay off his gambling debts. Reese fled L.A. and now it’s up to Zoe to pick up the pieces.

Zoe is scared that her father will go to jail and is constantly making sure that Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) doesn’t crack and make a full confession. To make matters worse, Flo has also just found out that she’s a Logan. She now feels even more pressure to come clean. According to The Inquisitr, Zoe and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) have managed to convince Flo to remain silent for now.

However, Xander has already picked up that his girlfriend seems more than a little stressed out. He has told her on numerous occasions that she could turn to him. He even recently spoke to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) about Zoe.

Hope also noticed that Zoe seems distracted, per Soap Central. He complained that Zoe would not let him in. Hope opined that Zoe could be dealing with some personal issues and that she may not want to bother him with her feelings.

Xander will try to be a good boyfriend to Zoe. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Xander takes Hope’s advice to heart. He will encourage Zoe to confide in him. He will tell her that she can trust him with anything. But will Zoe tell him the truth about Flo?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.