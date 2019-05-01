Sommer Ray Flaunts Toned Booty In Black Thong One-Piece For Triple Instagram Post

Sommer Ray heated up Instagram once more on Wednesday morning with not one, not two, but three new photos. The 22-year-old model showed off her toned backside in a little black one-piece in a collection of shots on her feed.

The images showed Ray sprawling out on her stomach on a set of wooden stairs. She sported a black thong one-piece swimsuit with a low back and a black garter belt cutting across her bodacious booty. To accessorize the look, Ray wore a set of rings on her right hand and dangling earrings. Her messy brown locks were pulled to the left side of her body.

In the first photo, the young social media star stared longingly at the green leaves sitting outside the window beside her. Then, in the second, Ray flashed her signature smile as the camera captured her laugh. Finally, in the third, she gave a sultry gaze at the photographer.

“Couldn’t choose one lol 1,2or 3??” she wrote in the caption, leaving it up to fans to choose their favorite.

The photo set garnered over 314,000 likes within an hour. In the comments, fans seemed to agree that they love the third image because “Sommer is looking at the camera.”

Ray is known for keeping a balance between modeling posts and silly posts that show off her bubbly personality. On Tuesday, she shared a sweet video of herself and her mother, Shannon Ray, dancing down a street to “Sunshine” by Post Malone. The mother and daughter seemed to have a blast as they held hands, shook their hips, waved their hands, and laughed.

The model is also known for her authentically fit physique. While many other Instagram models have undergone plastic surgery to uphold their looks, Ray has been dedicated to a healthy diet and working out since she was a teenager. In fact, at just 16 years old, the YouTuber became a bodybuilder, with her father as her trainer.

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it,” she told Forbes in an interview in October 2018.

Through her two Instagram pages—which boast 22 million followers combined—Ray wants to promote a confident yet authentic and healthy lifestyle for young fans.

“I just want to promote a healthy, natural lifestyle. I’m really against plastic surgery and all that stuff. I’m also trying to grow my business. I’m trying to become a business woman,” Ray said.