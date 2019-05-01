Chrissy Teigen Attends City Harvest Gala Amidst Attacks From Anti-Fur Protesters Calling Her ‘Heartless’

Model Chrissy Teigen attended the 36th annual City Harvest Gala in New York City on Tuesday night where she was met by a swarm of anti-fur protesters, reported The Daily Mail. Despite her outfit not containing fur, many of the protesters hurled insults at her, regarding her choices to wear fur in the past.

Among the insults screamed at the mother-of-two as she entered the Gotham gathering at Cipriani Grand Central were “heartless murderer” and “heartless human being.”

One rant in particular, by protester Rob Banks, attracted the attention of the crowd.

“Shame on you Chrissy, why do you hate animals so much? Why do you hate animals? You heartless, ugly jerk!”

Despite the barrage of insults, Teigen remained calm and ignored the protesters as she smiled and posed for the cameras. Event staff shielded her from the harassers.

The Cravings author has not commented on the protesters or their words.

Teigen looked stunning as she entered the gala, which she co-hosted with Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye, for the anti-hunger group City Harvest. She wore a floor-length black dress-robe with a sash around her waist. The dress included puffy sleeves decorated with jewels and was unbuttoned to reveal a tease of her cleavage. Peeking out from the bottom of the dress were strappy black stiletto heels and she paired the look with an assortment of simple rings and glitzy earrings. She wore her long, straight brown hair down around her shoulders and completed the look with thick black eyeliner and glossed lips.

”One in five children in our city goes to school hungry. That just won’t do in my family.” — @chrissyteigen #WeAreCityHarvest pic.twitter.com/cOVjWefrY6 — City Harvest (@CityHarvest) May 1, 2019

The wife of famous singer John Legend has received backlash in the past for openly expressing her fondness for meat and wearing fur-based coats and outfits. In a Twitter post last March, some of her fans left cruel comments after she wrote about how much she loved pork. In response to comments regarding the treatment of pigs in slaughterhouses, Teigen clapped back at the naysayers for being “judgmental and entitled.”

“I always think that one day, I will probably give being a vegetarian a try. The thing that would stop me? I *never* want to feel as entitled and judgmental as the ones losing their minds in my mentions.”

Protester Rob Banks has also called out other celebrities on their choice to wear fur, including Kim Kardashian West at a signing session for her book Selfish in 2015.

“I just want to say you’re the most disgusting human being on the planet. Shame on you for supporting the fur industry,” Banks said, as quoted by Business Insider.