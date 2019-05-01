‘Maxim’ Stunner Kara Del Toro Flaunts Insane Amounts Of Cleavage In White Corset Top And Her Fans Can’t Deal

Kara Del Toro is most well known for posing in her bikini, but that hasn’t stopped her from flaunting her flawless figure in a number of other sexy outfits. The Maxim model regularly stuns her nearly 1 million followers on social media with sultry photo updates, and yesterday was no exception. In her most recent post, the model turned heads.

In the NSFW photo, Del Toro stands on a stone set of stairs and looks off to the side. The blonde-haired beauty wears her long locks pulled halfway back and curled as they fall just around her chest. The model accessorizes the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a white handbag and as usual, she sports a face full of beautiful makeup complete with highlighter, mascara, and matte lipstick.

But it’s Del Toro’s outfit that really has her fans talking. Along with a pair of fitted white pants, Kara stuns in a white lace corset top that hugs her body tightly while showing off ample amounts of cleavage. The 27-year-old completes her look with a long brown jacket that appears to fall all the way down to the ground.

A second photo in the series shows Del Toro rocking the same exact outfit but striking a slightly different pose. It’s safe to say that the supermodel’s fans have really enjoyed her latest update, giving it over 15,000 likes as well as 180-plus comments in less than 24 hours of the post going live. While many fans commented on the post to gush over Kara’s beauty, countless others couldn’t handle the hot outfit.

“Oh wow!! You look AMAZING,” one follower gushed.

“So unbelievably gorgeous.”

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” another fan wrote along with a series of emojis.

In an interview with Toronto Paradise, the model talked about her humble beginnings in Texas, explaining that she has loved making her new home in Los Angeles because it’s a little more face-paced than her small Texas town. And when describing her style, she says that she loves dressing like she’s from the ’90s as high waisted shorts, destroyed denim, and flannels are some staples in her closet.

But what would Del Toro be if she didn’t have a career in modeling?

“If you asked me this when I lived in Texas I would have told you that I wanted to be a high school teacher, I like helping people and I think that teachers have a great impact on kids growing up, but now that I live in LA, if I wasn’t a model I would love to do something else in fashion, I would love to have my own swim wear line.”

While she’s already posed for some of the biggest publications like Maxim and Harper’s Bazaar, Kara still has a ton to look forward to in her amazing career.