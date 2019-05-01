Boy George Says This Important Thing Was Missing From Michael Jackson Documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’

Singer Boy George slammed Leaving Neverland, the HBO documentary which painted singer and entertainer Michael Jackson in a less-than-stellar light, by saying that along with the many accusations of sexual assault against the singer, there was one important thing missing from the film.
TooFab reported that during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, George commented that he felt the word of the accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, was taken as truth without further investigation. He also took issue with the fact that no other young people who might have had an issue with the way they were personally treated by the singer were featured.
“I think, one of the things that isn’t in any of those documentaries is the word ‘alleged,'” George said on the Bravo series. “It’s just taken almost for granted that this is what happened and therefore we all should accept it.”
TooFab reported that the accusers’ stories made the allegations difficult for some of Jackson’s longtime followers and fans to believe.
“What I think is really interesting about that documentary is it hits you with so much information, but you’re left with nothing to say that’s useful. You watch it and you just go, ‘I don’t know what I can say now.’ Do you know what I mean?” George explained as he recalled what he viewed.
The estate of Michael Jackson bit back at the makers of the documentary, who maintain their stories are true and factual.
Time Magazine reported that the co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate, John Branca, was hopeful that Jackson’s fans would continue to support the singer’s legacy in the wake of the allegations against Jackson. He also said the documentary was a “made for TV movie” and that Robson and Safechuck were motivated to tell their stories for “money.”
Reposted from @metoomvmt – Leaving Neverland premieres tomorrow night, 8pm on HBO. The two-part documentary explores the separate but parallel experiences of James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who were befriended by Michael Jackson when they were just 10 and 7 years old, respectively. We are glad to be among the network of organizations (@1in6org, @rainn, @childhood.usa, @d2lorg, MOSAC, @safehorizon, @itsonus, @worldchildhoodfoundation) who contributed to the viewing support guide, produced by @HBO. Before watching, please consider reading the guide (the link is in our bio) and creating a personal care plan. Regardless of where you stand, this is an important topic that deserves our attention. We need to talk about men as survivors of sexual abuse. We need to talk about child sexual abuse, grooming, and trauma. We need to show up for each other. #disruptsexualviolence #endsexualabuse #believesurvivors #leavingneverland – #regrann
Rolling Stone reported that Robson, 36, and Safechuck, 41, were not compensated for their participation in the documentary, according to filmmaker Dan Reed. The Jackson estate is reportedly suing HBO for $100 million.
“How can somebody who you think is so good be so bad for you?” Safechuck remarked to Rolling Stone. “But I think that love story is part of sexual child abuse. I think it’s common.”
Reposted from @anthonykingdancer – The documentary "Leaving Neverland" premieres tonight. I encourage everybody to watch it. If you feel that you don't want to watch it, then please reconsider, to acknowledge and support the victims. I am so proud of them and happy for them! Here are the broadcast times for USA, UK, France and Norway: – United States: HBO Sunday 3rd March and Monday 4th March – United Kingdon: Channel 4 Wednesday 6th March and Thurs 7th March – Norway: NRK TV on Sunday 10th March at 06:00, and NRK 2 at 22.50 – France: M6 Thursday 21st March 21 in the first half of the evening I want to say this to the people who defended, failed to condemn or excused Michael Jackson's behaviour: You degraded the victims of child abuse because you liked the way somebody danced and sang. This was not a passive action, you actively attempted to destroy their reputations because of your defence of somebody that you did not know. You are a selfish and a child abuse defender, in my opinion. I have screen captured every comment, every message, every excuse and every threat. Stay very far away from me. To the individuals who victim shamed and harassed, to the MJ Estate, to the people who had a duty of care to the children around this predator and to the people who turned a blind eye, to the people who remained silent, to his lying cheerleaders, to the people who have sent me death threats and abuse, to his defenders: SHAME ON YOU! Thank you for helping the cause of child welfare around the whole world. Thank you, Terry George, Michael Jacobshagen, Jordan Chandler and Garvin Arvizo. Thank you to the work of long gone "‘Desiree speaks so listen’" to "MJvictims", "MJfacts", Diane Dimond and Thomas W. Sneddon Jr and all the others. Read more on my Facebook and linked on my Twitter account anthonyking1 #LeavingNeverland #MichaelJackson – #regrann
Robson stated to the publication that his hope is that the film “expands the conversation” and said that people shouldn’t be “shut down” without listening. He is hopeful that talking about the details of what happened to both him and Safechuck will change the conversation when it comes to child sexual abuse.