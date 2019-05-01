Boy George Says This Important Thing Was Missing From Michael Jackson Documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’

Singer Boy George slammed Leaving Neverland, the HBO documentary which painted singer and entertainer Michael Jackson in a less-than-stellar light, by saying that along with the many accusations of sexual assault against the singer, there was one important thing missing from the film.

TooFab reported that during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, George commented that he felt the word of the accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, was taken as truth without further investigation. He also took issue with the fact that no other young people who might have had an issue with the way they were personally treated by the singer were featured.

“I think, one of the things that isn’t in any of those documentaries is the word ‘alleged,'” George said on the Bravo series. “It’s just taken almost for granted that this is what happened and therefore we all should accept it.”

TooFab reported that the accusers’ stories made the allegations difficult for some of Jackson’s longtime followers and fans to believe.

“What I think is really interesting about that documentary is it hits you with so much information, but you’re left with nothing to say that’s useful. You watch it and you just go, ‘I don’t know what I can say now.’ Do you know what I mean?” George explained as he recalled what he viewed.

The estate of Michael Jackson bit back at the makers of the documentary, who maintain their stories are true and factual.

Time Magazine reported that the co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate, John Branca, was hopeful that Jackson’s fans would continue to support the singer’s legacy in the wake of the allegations against Jackson. He also said the documentary was a “made for TV movie” and that Robson and Safechuck were motivated to tell their stories for “money.”

Rolling Stone reported that Robson, 36, and Safechuck, 41, were not compensated for their participation in the documentary, according to filmmaker Dan Reed. The Jackson estate is reportedly suing HBO for $100 million.

“How can somebody who you think is so good be so bad for you?” Safechuck remarked to Rolling Stone. “But I think that love story is part of sexual child abuse. I think it’s common.”

Robson stated to the publication that his hope is that the film “expands the conversation” and said that people shouldn’t be “shut down” without listening. He is hopeful that talking about the details of what happened to both him and Safechuck will change the conversation when it comes to child sexual abuse.