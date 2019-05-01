Kim Kardashian Slammed Over ‘Cruel’ Bali Pics, ‘That Elephant Looks So Sad’

Kim Kardashian is under fresh fire.

The latest wave of backlash centers over Kim’s Bali vacation pictures, per May 1’s report from The Daily Mail. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had taken to social media to share snaps of her luxury family getaway, but photos of Kim with a rescue elephant aren’t going down too well.

Facebook’s Vegans of Australia group is now slamming the KKW Beauty founder as “repulsive,” and “cruel.” The group’s comments have been collated by the newspaper, and they aren’t painting Kim in the best light. “Awful. Power to do so much for animals but effort to do absolutely nothing, makes me fume,” one user wrote. Over on the Instagram post itself, another infuriated individual left their thoughts.

“Do better research next time, don’t go to fake sanctuaries that chain up elephants and torture/beat them into submission”

Comments regarding the elephant in question continued on Vegans of Australia, with one user honing in on the animal itself.

“That elephant looks so sad.”

In typical Kardashian fashion, the snaps come with Kim’s signature glam. The 38-year-old is seen in a cleavage-flaunting black bikini top with matching shorts and a leg-flashing skirt. Chunky gold jewelry and futuristic shades complete the look. Not everyone is finding the finish appropriate.

“Do you really care about the elephants? Or do you care more about how you look standing in front of one,” was one Instagram response. Kim has previously fallen under fire in the animal rights realm. Five months ago, Kim was slammed for riding an elephant during the same trip, per The Metro. Downtown Abbey‘s Peter Egan had taken to Twitter to personally criticize her, and he didn’t mince his words.

“Such ignorance and such a lack of care. Doesn’t she understand the cruelty inflicted on these poor elephants in order for her inane photo shoot. Pathetic: Kim Kardashian wears a bikini to ride an elephant”

Egan’s tweet was not ignored. The makeup mogul responded saying that she did “full research before going.” Kim likewise highlighted the plight of the animals –the sanctuary had “rescued” the elephants from possible extinction.

Daily Mail Australia has “contacted” Kim for comment regarding today’s news. No response has been documented.

As is commonplace with social media storms, today’s one appears to have launched a mix of genuine concern and less-specific (but more overall) slamming. Users noting the elephant being tied up or appearing “sad” manifest as the animal rights activists they are. Those questioning whether Kim cares more “about how [she looks] standing in front of one” err towards a more macro backlash – something this family is used to.

Kim’s elephant snap may have received 4.3 million likes, but not everyone seems fond of it.