‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Jill Gets Protective Of Cane

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, May 1, brings concern for Lola. Plus, Kyle reveals his big surprise, and Jill and Traci will discuss Cane’s situation.

Ana (Loren Lott) and Devon (Bryton James) checked out pictures from Society’s opening night. Ana asked Devon about Elena (Brytni Sarpy), but he said he is too overwhelmed from Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) death to think about it. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) showed up, and after checking on Devon, they talked music with Ana.

Mariah got pushy about Ana’s ideas for Tessa’s new image. Ultimately, Mariah offered to bring scones to the recording session, but Ana informed her only Tessa and the musicians would be there. Later, Tessa asked Mariah if she was okay, and Mariah looked anything but. According to The Inquisitr, Mariah and Ana will butt heads over Tessa’s renewed music career.

At Society, Lola (Sasha Calle) imagined all sorts of first-time issues with Kyle (Michael Mealor). She talked to Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Abby worked to reassure Lola that as long as Kyle loves her, then everything would be perfect. Meanwhile, on the rooftop, Kyle put together a taste of Miami for Lola, and when his help asked if he wanted something more extravagant, Kyle declined. When Kyle unveiled his rooftop bar, Lola told him it was perfect, and they kissed.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Jill (Jess Walton) talked about Lily (Christel Khalil). He refused to return to Chancellor but spoke about getting his life on track and trying to win Lily back. Jill told Cane not to spend too long waiting for Lily, and Traci (Beth Maitland) interrupted and asked, “why not?” Jill told Traci she and Cane were talking privately, but Cane invited Traci to join them and explained how she had listened to him about his troubles with Lily. Jill invited Traci to dinner with her and Cane. Traci said yes, but Cane declined to go, so he went home.

On the patio, Devon talked to Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) and Elena. He thanked them for giving him space and then invited them to dinner to discuss Jett’s next move. Jett decided to send Elena in his place, so Devon and Elena made dinner plans.

At Society, Traci and Jill debated about Cane. Then, Elena and Devon arrived and sat at a table. Elena revealed that her mother died, and Devon expressed his condolences, but Elena didn’t want to talk about it. Later she laughed, and Devon zoned out, imagining Hilary laughing.

Cane sat on a park bench alone and called Lily. He just wanted to check that she got there okay and said he wouldn’t call again. At the Abbotts’, Traci began typing her novel about a heartbroken man.