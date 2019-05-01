Stunner Chanel West Coast Rocks Pink Crop Top In New Instagram Update

Chanel West Coast may be posting a photo that was taken over the weekend, but that doesn’t stop her fans from loving it.

The reality star has already amassed quite an impressive following on Instagram with 3.2 million followers and growing. While she often uses the platform to post racy photos, it has also been a great tool for her to promote various projects and appearances. In her latest Instagram post, West Coast lets fans know that she recently sat down to chat with the Berner’s Round Table podcast.

The 30-year-old posted three photos in the update and she looks stunning in every one of them. The first photo in the series shows Chanel sporting a pair of large cat-eye sunglasses and a vibrant pink top as she speaks into the mic at the podcast. The Ridiculousness star wears her long, blonde locks down and straight along with a beautiful face of makeup, including pink lip gloss.

The next photo in the deck gives fans a better look at Chanel’s entire outfit and this time, she flaunts her taut abs in the photo while she stands sandwiched in the middle of Steve Lobo and Berner. Again, she wears her long locks down and straight and accessorizes the look with a black purse. Last but not least is another photo of Chanel chatting with Berner and per usual, she is all smiles.

The photo post has already earned the reality star a great amount of attention, with over 15,000 likes in addition to 160-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to let West Coast know how amazing she looks, countless others chimed in to let her know that they will be listening to the podcast.

“LOVED this interview! You need to write your biography one day Chanel! Excited for your clothing line! Always cheering for you,” one follower wrote.

“You look stunning.”

“Omg just watched the ridiculousness where u shredded that guy….idk or care his name. Awesome luv the swag keep being you,” another chimed in.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel was having a great time on her Instagram stories, posting a number of updates for fans. In one of the clips, brunette bombshell shows off a few dance moves for her fans, giving them a glimpse at her toned tummy. The model then hits the Ridiculousness stage and does a wardrobe change, this time rocking an oversized McDonald’s sweatshirt and ripped jeans. Also making an appearance in the post is Blink-182 singer/bassist Mark Hoppus, who also appears in the episode of the show.

One thing is for sure — Chanel seems to be one of the busiest women in the show business.