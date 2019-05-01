Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence On Death Of Dog: ‘I’m Speechless’

On Tuesday, rumors began swirling that David Eason had killed Jenelle Evans’ dog. After David admitted to killing the dog, Jenelle is speaking out about the death of her dog, as she recently admitted that she is “distraught.”

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her French bulldog Nugget and wrote about the loss of her pet.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle’s husband David opened up about the incident. Us Weekly reported that David posted a video to Instagram on Monday that showed the French bulldog snapping at Jenelle and David’s daughter Ensley. In the caption, he claimed that the dog had been aggressive with the couple’s two-year-old daughter before.

“The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not a [sic] animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME,” Eason wrote in his caption.

Reports of the incident came out on Tuesday night. While Jenelle didn’t directly speak about the alleged incident, as reported by Pop Culture, Jenelle took to Twitter and asked people to “stop making up rumors.” Reportedly, the police were called about the incident and went out to the home.

The incident comes after rumors of a split between Jenelle and David started circulating. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a source spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that the couple is “fighting really badly right now.”

While David filmed for Teen Mom 2 in the past, he was fired from the show in 2018 and production is not allowed to film while he is around. That has made filming Jenelle for Season 9 tricky and Jenelle often films away from her home. On the most recent episode of the show, Jenelle opened up about a trip to Kentucky she planned to take with Jace. However, after talking to her husband about the trip, he wanted to go too since he has family there. With David gone, it meant MTV would be unable to film. According to Us Weekly, Jenelle admitted it put “strain on her marriage.”

The Teen Mom 2 cast is currently filming for the second half of Season 9. However, Jenelle has reportedly not yet started filming and it is unclear when she will. For now, fans can catch up with new episodes of the show Monday nights on MTV.