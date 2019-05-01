Is Bethenny Frankel’s Boyfriend Paul Bernon Her ‘Soulmate’? Sonja Morgan Speaks About Dennis Shields’ Death

Sonja Morgan is dishing on Bethenny Frankel's new romance and past with her ex-fiance.

Sonja Morgan believes Paul Bernon is Bethenny Frankel’s soulmate.

During an interview with Radar Online days ago, the Real Housewives of New York City star shared her thoughts on Frankel’s new romance and looked back on the devastation that followed the sudden passing of Frankel’s former fiancé, Dennis Shields.

“I think it’s great. She’s gone through such a hard time and for her to have someone that she cares for and wants to hold his hand and share her life with her daughter with, all the power to it,” Morgan shared.

Frankel tragically lost her former fiance, Shields, in August of last year to an apparent drug overdose and two months later, she and Bernon went public with their romance during a visit to Bernon’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Since then, the couple has been fairly open with their romance as they travel around the globe and share photos of their time together on Instagram.

According to Morgan, Frankel has gone through a lot in recent years due to her ex-husband Jason Hoppy’s fight over their finances and their daughter Bryn. So, when it comes to her new love, Morgan truly believes Frankel is completely deserving of her newfound happiness and peace.

Morgan also expressed happiness that after losing her best friend, Frankel has now found her “soulmate” in Bernon.

“She was very close with Dennis and he had a great relationship with her daughter. I was really worried about Bethenny going into a really dark place when he died,” Morgan recalled.

Throughout the first several episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, Frankel has been doing her best to cope with Shields’ death and recently, fans saw her admit to feeling guilty about moving on from their relationship with Bernon so soon after he passed. That said, during therapy, Frankel was assured that she was allowed to do whatever she felt was right and at the moment, she and Bernon appear to be completely happy and in love.

In addition, Morgan revealed, Bernon has a “great relationship” with Frankel’s daughter, Bryn.

While Bernon has not yet been featured on the show, fans might get to see him before the season’s end or on the next season if they are still together and going strong.

To see more of Morgan, Frankel, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.