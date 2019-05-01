‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Admits To ‘Killing’ Her Dog

Eason took to Instagram to seemingly confirm shooting his wife's dog Nugget.

After news broke of a frantic 911 call implicating the reality TV star, it appears Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has admitted to killing her french bulldog Nugget, reports Us Weekly.

On May 1, Eason posted an Instagram video showing the dog snapping at his daughter, Ensley, 2, as well as a photo of what looks like a red scratch on the child’s face, which he implied the pet caused. Eason wrote a caption beneath the video.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather[sic] or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Eason’s wife Evans posted a tribute to her pet on Instagram, writing that she was “speechless” and that he was gone forever and never coming back.

Evans reportedly fled the house with her two children after reports that Eason had allegedly shot her dog, reports Hollywood Life. On April 30, Columbus County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call from an unidentified male who claimed Eason killed the animal. Authorities traveled to the couple’s property and stated they were investigating the situation and would later file an incident report.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless." https://t.co/aN5B0aBqSq — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 1, 2019

An insider told Us Weekly Eason was prompted into shooting the dog when it snapped at daughter Ensley. Following the incident, Evans reportedly fled the family home with 4-year-old son Kaiser Griffith and Ensley. The insider said that Evans did not feel safe with Eason around and was “scared and terrified” of him after the shooting.

Loading...

On Tuesday afternoon, Evans wrote on her Facebook page that she felt devastated. On the April 29 episode of Teen Mom 2, she revealed that after Eason was fired from the show in 2018 because of transphobic tweets, their marriage had become rocky. She had originally requested a Kentucky trip with 9-year-old son Jace, but Eason refused to let her go unless he could come along to visit family. His presence would make it impossible for MTV to film the outing for TV.

Not long after, the pair unfollowed each other on social media. Then Evans shared a message on Facebook reading, “Better days are coming.”

MTV has experienced significant difficulties in filming the current season as Eason resides in the home, rendering the location unfilmable. Evans has been forced to travel out of town to tape segments or drive around talking to her mother Barb for footage.