‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Kyle Makes A Promise He Cannot Keep

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, May 2, bring a day filled with Victor asserting his will. Plus, Kyle makes a promise to Lola, which is weird considering he’s still married to Summer.

Victor (Eric Braeden) takes control, according to She Knows Soaps. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is beside herself with worry. She imagines all kinds of scenarios her husband could be involved in. Now Nikki thinks there’s a possibility that Victor may be part of the “Queen of Las Vegas” situation she read about online. She’s concerned that Victor is risking their future happiness.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) head to Sin City to play some spy games with The Mustache, according to The Inquisitr. Obviously, Victor will realize they’re there because, well, he’s the Great Victor Newman, and he almost always knows everything. Victor takes steps to ensure his secret remains under wraps, but he may underestimate Rey’s powers of discovery. Eventually, Rey and Sharon figure out Victor’s big secret, and it’s something that rocks Nikki’s world. Most likely it has to do with Adam (Mark Grossman) and the character’s impending return to the storyline after several years of his family believing he perished in a fiery explosion at a cabin.

Elsewhere, Kyle (Michael Mealor) makes a promise to Lola (Sasha Calle). Unfortunately for the couple, Summer (Hunter King) is still in the picture. She’s already pushing Jack (Peter Bergman) to let her stay on at Jabot, and she has no plans of exiting Kyle’s life gracefully. They don’t even have a divorce just yet.

Despite his entanglement, Kyle cannot stand to wait another moment to move forward with Lola, and for once, Lola is on the same page. He created a simple, fun rooftop surprise for Lola by bringing a taste of Miami to Genoa City, and for once, he got it entirely right. They have no repeat of Kyle’s Christmas gift debacle.

Despite it being her first time, Lola stays the night with Kyle after he promises her the world. Of course, Kyle is making a promise he may not be able to keep because he moved forward with Lola before he legally got himself separated from Summer. Despite Summer seeming like she’s adult about everything, there is no way she will let this stand without doing something significant to thwart Lola and Kyle’s happiness. It seems like Kyle put both himself and Lola at risk by making a vow like this.