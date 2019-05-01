Demi Rose Busts Out Of Skintight Bodysuit

Demi Rose stepped out in Tunisia on Wednesday as she glammed up her look in order to take some sexy photos.

According to The Daily Mail, Demi Rose Mawby was photographed by paparazzi this week as she walked the streets of Tunisia. The model left little to the imagination in a sexy and revealing ensemble.

Demi was spotted rocking a low-cut, gray and bright pink bodysuit. The suit boasted long sleeves and high cutouts at the hips, which flaunted the model’s ample cleavage and sexy figure. She added a pair of skin-tight neon pink bike shorts to the outfit, and they also showed off her curvy backside.

The social media sensation had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls, which fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Demi sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes. Mawby also rocked pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude, lined lip.

The model also wore nude polish on her fingernails and accessorized with multiple rings on her fingers. She completed her look with a pair of white socks with strawberries printed on them and white sneakers. In some photos, Demi was also wearing a pair of trendy, oversized sunglasses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose recently celebrated her 24th birthday. The model celebrated the milestone with a huge, Egyptian-themed party, where she dressed as a very sexy version of Cleopatra.

On social media, Mawby opened up about starting off a new year in her life and gushed over all of the people that love and support her, including her friends and her loyal social media fans, which currently total about 8.9 million.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she told her fans in the caption of a sexy bikini photo, which she has become known to post often on Instagram.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Demi could be making a big move from the United Kingdom to the United States in the near future, which could delight her American fans.

Check out more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram.