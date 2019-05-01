Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Attempting Suicide Three Times

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about attempting suicide three times when talking about her struggles with depression.

According to Music News, Osbourne spoke about the topic on U.S. TV show The Talk, where she is a member of the panel. On the show, she tried to make the situation light-hearted but realized it was a serious matter.

“I was joking about this but I shouldn’t – talking about my depression. And it’s like, you know saying, ‘Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was okay, the second, all right, the third time, oye!'” she expressed.

Osbourne continued, saying that she wishes she could control the negative thoughts in her head and that it’s easier said than done.

“But it’s like, I’m still here. I still do what I do and you struggle,” she said.

“I wish everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses, but you can’t.”

Music News also reported that on the same show in 2014, she revealed she had been taking medication for her mental health battle for the past 16 years of her life.

“Some days are better than others, and some days you feel like you just want to pull the sheets over your head and just stay in that bed and not do a damn thing – except rot,” she said on The Talk five years ago.

Two years later, she had a mental breakdown. Her family entered her into a facility for treatment, which led her to be absent on the show for five weeks.

At the beginning of last month, The Inquisitr revealed that Sharon said she was fired from The X Factor in the U.K. by Simon Cowell, on account of her age. She first became a judge in 2004 when the first season aired and stayed as one for another three seasons after that. In 2008, she was replaced by Girls Aloud member Cheryl. In 2013, 2016, and 2017, she returned to the show.

From 2007, Sharon became a judge on America’s Got Talent for six seasons. In 2014 and 2017, Osbourne appeared as a guest panelist on the U.K. daytime program, Loose Women. In 2010, she became the co-host of the American talk show, The Talk, where she remains to this day.

Sharon Osbourne married heavy metal singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne in 1982. Sharon gained her celebrity status when she and her family had their own reality show, The Osbournes, on MTV. Together, they have had three children — Jack Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, and Aimee Osbourne.

On Twitter, Sharon has over 2.45 million followers. Her Facebook page has been liked by over 1.2 million active users. On Instagram, she has over 816,000 users.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.