Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Bringing Her 3-Month-Old And 4-Year-Old Sons On New Tour

Carrie's hitting the road with her two young kids in tow.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about hitting the road with her two young sons as she gears up for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which is officially kicking off tonight (May 1) in North Carolina. The stunning country singer confirmed that she’s making her latest tour very much a family affair as she revealed that she’s ready to head into the tour bus with all of her boys in tow.

Speaking to ABC News, Underwood admitted that she’s feeling very “lucky” to be able to bring 4-year-old Isaiah and 3-month-old Jacob with her on her latest tour, while also joking that her retired former NHL player husband Mike Fisher will also be tagging along for babysitting duty.

“Somebody’s got to watch the kids when I am onstage,” she teased of what Mike – who was formerly the captain of the Nashville Predators and also played for the Ottawa Senators – will be getting up to as she hits cities across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. over the next several months.

“I’m so lucky I get to take my kids to work with me and not everybody gets to do that,” the “Love Wins” singer continued.

Speaking to the outlet this week, the star also opened up about how she coped as a mom-of-one the last time she performed for her fans as part of her “Storyteller: Stories In the Round” tour back in 2016.

“[Isaiah] was 11 months old when we started the last tour. So it was very much like: do a little makeup, make him dinner, come back and do my hair, then get him ready for bed,” Carrie shared, adding that “it was worlds colliding, but it was great.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, it seems as though Underwood’s youngest son is ready to hit the road – but probably won’t be paying much attention when his mom’s on the stage.

In the sweetest photo posted to social media, little Jacob – who was born on January 21 – could be seen sleeping as his mom rehearsed while rocking a pair of ear defenders to protect his little ears.

Prior to welcoming her second son into the world, Carrie confirmed to The Tennessean that both of her boys would be joining her on her brand new tour as she joked about the family living on the road together for a few months when she heads into what she described as “working momville.”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images for CMT

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” Carrie said of being on tour with two young children at the time.

“My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

Underwood also told the outlet at the time that she thinks Isaiah is going to be “helpful” when it comes to taking care of his baby brother.