Halsey Spills Out Of Seriously Tiny Black Sports Bra In Latest Instagram Snap

Halsey’s Instagram posts have been few and far between as of late, but when she does hop on the social media platform, her snaps certainly do not disappoint. Just last night, the singer uploaded an eye-popping new photo to her feed that drove her millions of fans absolutely wild.

The most recent addition to the 24-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account came late at night on Tuesday, April 30, and included not one, but two sexy snaps of the star rocking a classic ensemble. Halsey showed some major skin in a seriously tiny black sports bra and skintight blue jeans that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Both snaps in the steamy upload looked like they were straight out of the ’90s, a vibe given by both her grunge-chic ensemble, as well as the photos’ resemblance to Polaroid pictures. The first shot captured the musician crouching down on the floor and peering at the camera through her messy bangs that fell in front of her face, and she looked absolutely stunning as she did so.

Halsey spilled out of her itty-bitty top that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, thanks to its low scoop neckline that barely contained her assets as she struck her pose. As for her lower half, the New Jersey native rocked a pair of curve-hugging blue jeans that perfectly outlined every inch of her incredible figure and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Though Halsey covered her bare midriff in her first picture, the second candid snap caught a small glimpse of her flat midsection and the thick black belt she added to give her look even more edge. The singer was caught sitting on top of a black director’s chair as she scrolled through her phone, likely listening to music through the chunky black headphones that covered her ears.

Fans of the Grammy nominee were far from shy about showing their love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. After just six hours of going live, the set of snaps have already racked up nearly half a million likes, as well as thousands of comments from her 12.8 million fans swooning over her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another noted that the singer’s look had “Monica Geller vibes,” in reference to Courteney Cox’s character in Friends.

Others expressed their excitement for Halsey’s upcoming performance at the Billboard Music Awards tonight. The singer will be hitting the stage with the wildly popular K-pop band BTS to perform their new single “Boy With Luv,” making it the first time they will appear together for a rendition of the track.

Catch Halsey’s performance with BTS tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.