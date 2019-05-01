Blake Shelton Calls Himself ‘Odd-Looking’ While Joking About ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title

Even Blake still can't believe he got the title almost two years later.

It’s been around a year and a half since People crowned Blake Shelton ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ (which it’s safe to say divided opinion across the nation) but it sounds like even the country star still can’t quite believe he landed the cover of the prestigious annual issue of the magazine. Speaking to E! News at the premiere of the new movie Ugly Dolls earlier this week, Blake poked a little fun at himself as he joked that he’s actually proof that pretty much anyone can be given the title.

“I am proof that you can be odd-looking and still be accepted, and make the most out of it,” Shelton jokingly told the outlet after admitting that he can actually relate to some of the aspects of the film, which focuses on body positivity and self-acceptance.

“Look at this chin, this chin and this chin,” The Voice coach then jokingly continued, “and then tell yourself I was the Sexiest Man Alive.”

Shelton attended the premiere of the new film alongside his girlfriend of three years Gwen Stefani and her three children with former husband Gavin Rossdale, 12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma, and 5-year-old Apollo.

The “I’ll Name The Dogs” sweetly called the outing a “family day” while walking the red carpet.

“There was no way we weren’t making a family day out of this thing,” he then said.

But Shelton’s latest quip about his 2017 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title certainly isn’t the first time The Voice coach has joked about the prestigious honor, which went to actor Idris Elba in 2018.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Blake joked that he’d been “fat and ugly” for his whole life before getting the title.

“You know, I said this in the magazine, when I did my interview for Sexiest Man Alive that I have been fat and ugly my whole life,” he said on the daytime talk show, per Daily Mail, “and if only for one year I get to be sexy, I am going to milk this for everything that it’s worth.”

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, People was hit with some pretty serious backlash after unveiling Shelton on the cover of the magazine back in November 2017. Many slammed the decision on social media.

