Fran Drescher Updates Fans On ‘The Nanny’ Reboot

Actress and writer Fran Drescher continues to champion a reboot of her hilarious 1990s comedy hit The Nanny and updated fans on plans for recharging the successful show at a reception for the Tribeca Film Festival, reported Deadline.

Drescher was at the event to promote her new film Safe Spaces, which made its world premiere at the yearly independent film festival.

The actress, who co-created The Nanny alongside her ex-husband and former teen love Peter Marc Jacobsen, said there is still a chance for a reboot of the series. The Nanny follows the story of a woman from Queens who, while peddling cosmetics door-to-door in New York City, found herself on the steps of Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield who believed she was there to apply for a nanny position for his three children. He hired her on the spot and hilarity ensued.

The comedy, which co-starred Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel Davis, Nicholle Tom, Madeline Zima. Benjamin Salisbury, Renee Taylor, and Rachel Chagall, aired on CBS from 1993-1999.

Drescher noted that she could star in the reboot, and it might appear with a younger cast, reinventing the series.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the multi-talented star was interested in having Cardi B play her iconic character of Fran File.

People Magazine reported that Drescher opened up about working with the rapper, who hails from The Bronx, New York.

“I’m totally down with doing it. I don’t know what is going on with some of these networks out there because they do not seem to be hip to the fact that there’s an obsession amongst millennials for the show and moi!”

The idea for Cardi to play her daughter came after the rapper posted a photo of her wearing a cheetah ensemble and channeling The Nanny’s over-the-top character of Fran Fine.

Drescher loved the photo and said to People, “It got my juices flowing and thought, ‘Wait a minute, she’s from New York, we both have funny voices, she could be my daughter!'”

Drescher will be starring in the NBC comedy Uninsured, reported Deadline. Uninsured tells the tale of parents Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott), who are now taking care of Dave’s parents after the couple ruined their finances. Drescher will play Linda, Dave’s outspoken mother.

The comedy film the actress was promoting at the Tribeca Film Festival, titled Safe Spaces, is the story of Diane, a Jewish mother whose NYU professor son, played by Justin Long, is weathering a crisis with an offended female student in the #MeToo era, reported Deadline.