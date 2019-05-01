Victoria’s Secret’s Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Wet In A Skimpy Swimsuit For Beach Photo Shoot

Alessandra's showing off a whole lot of skin during a trip to the beach.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her insane beach body in a new snap shared to the official Instagram account of her swimwear line Gal Floripa. The account posted a stunning new photo on April 30 of Alessandra getting a little wet in one-piece swimsuit as she splashed around in the water with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria, who she co-founded the swimwear brand with.

In the photo, Alessandra could be seen in the middle of the ladies as she showed off some pretty serious cleavage in her skin-tight plunging black swimsuit, which revealed even more skin with it’s high-cut design highlighting her long legs.

The black ensemble also featured a keyhole-style neck tied across the chest with small shells on the strings.

The mom of two accessorized her pretty revealing swimwear look with a pair of black aviator shades covering her eyes and a pair of gold hoop earrings on either ear as well as several gold necklaces fastened around her neck.

Gisele could be seen almost matching her close friend in the bikini version of the swimsuit as she showed off her equally toned body for the fun beach shoot, while Alessandra’s sister Aline took things in the opposite color direction by flaunting her amazing bikini body in a string white two-piece look.

In the caption of the snap, the account revealed that the stunning ladies were wearing pieces from Gal Floripa’s Galactic Sun range.

But this definitely isn’t the first time Ambrosio has modeled pieces from the swimwear collection online.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr posted a stunning photo of the model – who hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings back in 2017 – as she wowed fans in a plunging white swimsuit for another outtake from a recent swimwear shoot.

“We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin,” Ambrosio previously told People of how she, Aline, and Gisele came together to create Gal Floripa.

“We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day,” she continued.

As for how Ambrosio got the insanely toned body she’s been flaunting across social media, she’s revealed some of her big secrets to getting fit and healthy in the past. The star said in 2017 that she’d become a fan of running to stay fit and toned.

“I have never been a fan of running, but lately I’ve been doing it and also have figured out different ways to incorporate cardio in my everyday routine,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of her go-to exercises ahead of her final appearance walking in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“Instead of running indoors I go for a run in my neighbourhood, take a hike with friends or play volleyball at the beach,” the model continued.