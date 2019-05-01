Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Unfollow These Royals On Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stopped following his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace Instagram account as well as the account of Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie.

Express reported that the couple has eliminated members of the royal family they once followed on their Duke and Duchess of Sussex social media platform in favor of a select few accounts. As of today, those accounts number just 16.

In an Instagram post, Markle and Prince Harry shared a photo that highlights Mental Health Awareness Month which begins May 1 in the United States. The initiative is a week long in the United Kingdom and occurs between May 13 and 19.

The photo the couple shared showcases nine instances of working together to support and destigmatize mental health and in their caption, asked their followers which number 5.4M to take a look at those they had highlighted and read more into them, effecting a change across the globe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that their fans helped back these accounts that “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection – to not just hear each other, but to listen”.

The couple then noted at the bottom of their post that they planned to change whom they followed on the worldwide social media platform every month.

There has been no official response from Kensington Palace as to how Prince William and Middleton feel about the snub. Prince Harry was seen alongside Kate Middleton, sans Markle, on May 26 for a royal appearance to support Anzac Day services at Westminster Abbey in London.

It appears the royal couple has wholeheartedly dove into the issue of mental health, a cornerstone health issue that Harry and his brother William had pioneered along with Middleton, prior to his engagement and marriage to Markle.

The initiative called Heads Together, explains its mission statement on its website which continues to call the program “spearheaded” by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The program combines a campaign to tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health with fundraising for a series of innovative new mental health services.

Shortly after Harry and Markle’s engagement, the couples appeared together at several events for the program, showing their unity. Today, it appears that they are both working on the same ideas but separately.

Meghan Markle is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child any day now. The twosome will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 19.

Markle has not been seen publicly in weeks, staying at the couple’s home of Frogbridge Cottage as they await their baby’s birth alongside Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, who has allegedly flown from the United States to stay with the couple during this special time of their lives. Ragland will reportedly remain with Markle and Prince Harry for the first several weeks after her grandchild’s birth.