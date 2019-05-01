Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Unfollow These Royals On Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stopped following his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace Instagram account as well as the account of Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie.
Express reported that the couple has eliminated members of the royal family they once followed on their Duke and Duchess of Sussex social media platform in favor of a select few accounts. As of today, those accounts number just 16.
In an Instagram post, Markle and Prince Harry shared a photo that highlights Mental Health Awareness Month which begins May 1 in the United States. The initiative is a week long in the United Kingdom and occurs between May 13 and 19.
The photo the couple shared showcases nine instances of working together to support and destigmatize mental health and in their caption, asked their followers which number 5.4M to take a look at those they had highlighted and read more into them, effecting a change across the globe.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that their fans helped back these accounts that “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection – to not just hear each other, but to listen”.
The couple then noted at the bottom of their post that they planned to change whom they followed on the worldwide social media platform every month.
There has been no official response from Kensington Palace as to how Prince William and Middleton feel about the snub. Prince Harry was seen alongside Kate Middleton, sans Markle, on May 26 for a royal appearance to support Anzac Day services at Westminster Abbey in London.
View this post on Instagram
May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection – to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following
It appears the royal couple has wholeheartedly dove into the issue of mental health, a cornerstone health issue that Harry and his brother William had pioneered along with Middleton, prior to his engagement and marriage to Markle.
The initiative called Heads Together, explains its mission statement on its website which continues to call the program “spearheaded” by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The program combines a campaign to tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health with fundraising for a series of innovative new mental health services.
View this post on Instagram
ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. The Duchess of Cambridge, with The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Gloucester, attended the #AnzacDay Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. Anzac Day has been commemorated in London since the first anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1916, when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey and more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealand troops marched through the streets. Since then, Anzac Day has become an important moment to recognise the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who died during the landings, and to honour the sacrifices of men and women in all wars. ????PA/Kensington Palace
Shortly after Harry and Markle’s engagement, the couples appeared together at several events for the program, showing their unity. Today, it appears that they are both working on the same ideas but separately.
Meghan Markle is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child any day now. The twosome will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 19.
View this post on Instagram
“If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice, and there is an inequality, then someone needs to say something.” — The Duchess of Sussex has become Vice-President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron, and The Duke of Sussex is President. In her new role, The Duchess will highlight the Trust's partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls. In celebration of International Women’s Day, Her Royal Highness joined a special panel discussion of female thought-leaders and activists convened by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, to discuss a range of issues affecting women today. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2019 #QCT #QCTxIWD
Markle has not been seen publicly in weeks, staying at the couple’s home of Frogbridge Cottage as they await their baby’s birth alongside Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, who has allegedly flown from the United States to stay with the couple during this special time of their lives. Ragland will reportedly remain with Markle and Prince Harry for the first several weeks after her grandchild’s birth.