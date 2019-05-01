Charli XCX Tells Fans New Music Will Be Released This Year And It Will Be A Continuation Of ‘Pop 2’

It’s been a while since British singer-songwriter Charli XCX dropped a studio album, but she has reassured fans that there will be new music released later this year.

She took to Twitter to explain to fans that she plans to release new music this year and admits she’s been slow when it comes to releasing and that she is a perfectionist. She didn’t state if it was an album or a mixtape but said it’s going to be her best work yet regardless.

“Just so you know angels – I am working on new music and things are coming this year. I know I’m slow sometimes but I want things perfect. This new era will be all things Charli. kind of a continuation of Pop 2 but also more Charli than ever before. no compromises, my best yet,” she told her 3.2 million followers.

The tweet was liked by over 13,000 users and retweeted by over 1,400.

In April, Charli celebrated her debut album, True Romance, turning six years old via her Instagram account. The debut record released in 2013 put Charli on the map. The album peaked at No. 85 in the U.K.

XCX released her second studio album, Sucker a year later which is when she started to get recognized worldwide commercially. The record peaked at No. 15 in the U.K., No. 17 in Ireland, and No. 28 in the U.S. The lead single, “Boom Clap” was also taken from The Fault in Our Stars soundtrack. The single peaked at No. 6 in the U.K., No. 8 in the U.S. and Ireland, and No. 9 in Australia. The third single from the campaign, “Doing It” featured Rita Ora which charted at No. 8 in the U.K.

Charli has featured on a lot of tracks with many familiar names. In 2012, she collaborated with Swedish duo, Icona Pop on the dance anthem, “I Love It” which topped the U.K. singles chart, and went top 10 in Sweden, Canada, Australia, and the U.S. In 2014, she teamed up with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea on “Fancy” which became a global smash. The single topped the U.S., Canadian, and New Zealand charts, while peaking at No. 5 in Australia and the U.K. Her recent collab is with Australian singer Troye Sivan on the nostalgic “1999.” The single peaked at No. 13 in the U.K. and No. 18 in Australia.

In 2017, XCX released two mixtapes — Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.

It’s been five years since her last studio album, but she has kept fans fed by dropping multiple collaborations, singles, and projects.

Charli is very active on Instagram where she shares various photos letting her fans know what’s going on in her busy world. On the app, she has over 3.1 million followers.