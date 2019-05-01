Cardi B’s Daughter’s Star Sign Gives Her Anxiety

Cardi B loves to express herself via social media. Eleven hours ago, she took to Twitter to tell her 5.7 million followers that her daughter, Kulture, is a Cancer and that gives the “Be Careful” rapper anxiety.

“The fact that my daughter a cancer gives me anxiety. That sign is spicy and emotional,” she shared with a crying and anxious emoji.

Over 7,000 people retweeted the tweet and over 73,000 users liked it. She received comments from those trying to reassure the “Girls Like You” chart-topper that there are good traits to those who are the Cancer star sign.

“Cancer’s have their beautiful traits though. You’ll never find a more loyal and devoted group of people. They fiercely love their friends and family. She’ll shower you with love and affection when she grows up,” one person tweeted back to her.

“We cancers are the best sign to be around,” another told her.

Cardi named her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus after having her on July 10 last year. The baby’s father is rapper Offset, who is a member of the popular rap trio Migos.

In an interview with E! News, she called her baby a slice of heaven, which The Inquisitr recently reported. She admits that she finds being a mother and a performer in the entertainment industry is hard to balance while traveling all around the world.

Last month, Cardi made a surprise appearance at Coachella last month. She and Selena Gomez both hit the stage with DJ Snake to perform their smash hit “Taki Taki.”

Not only that, Cardi recently got her own life-sized sculpture after Spotify created the Pantheon. They honor the biggest breakthrough artists of the year who are making an undeniable impact on hip-hop music. The Inquisitr announced the news with Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith, and Gunna also being inducted.

Cardi B has achieved three No. 1 singles in the U.S. since 2017 — “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts and won her a Best Rap Album Grammy Award this year. The album has been certified double platinum in the U.S. Her latest single with Bruno Mars, “Please Me,” has, so far, peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart.

In September, she is set to play Serena in the movie Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, and Usher. Lopez is co-producing the film with Will Ferrell. JLo revealed via her Instagram account that the film is scheduled to be released on September 13.

On Instagram, Cardi B has over 43.8 million followers.