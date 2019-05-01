Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Having More Children After Three Miscarriages

Carrie's speaking out about expanding her family.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about the possibility of having another baby with husband Mike Fisher after tragically suffering through three miscarriages before welcoming her second son, Jacob Bryan, into the world back in January. The country superstar spoke candidly about potentially become a mom for the third time in a new interview with Today where she admitted she doesn’t know right now if herself and husband Mike Fisher will ever expand their current family of four to a family of five.

“I do not know at this point. You know, it’s such a difficult road to get where we are now. And I’ll have to evaluate after this tour is over. Then we can talk about what’s next,” the mom of two explained when asked about the possibility of baby number three coming along.

“But I’ve been a lot of kind of ‘live in the moment’ lately,” Underwood then continued. “And I think that’s good. I am kind of a planner and I really do like knowing what’s around every corner.”

Referencing the three consecutive miscarriages she suffered before welcoming her second child into the world on January 21 while speaking out on the NBC morning show, Carrie admitted that her difficult road to pregnancy with Jacob had made herself and Mike learn that there are some things in life that just cannot be planned.

“If there’s anything the past couple of years have taught me is that you don’t know what’s gonna happen next,” the “Something in the Water” singer shared, “and there’s no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it.”

“So it’s been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment, and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life,” Underwood then added.

But while Carrie is confessing that she isn’t sure just yet if she and husband Mike – who she married in a romantic ceremony nine years ago back in 2010 – will ever become parents to three or more children, the loved-up couple have been proudly showing off their growing family on social media recently.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the mom of two shared the most adorable photo of 3-month-old Jacob sleeping through her tour rehearsals with a large pair of ear defenders as she hit the stage to prepare ahead of the massive ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’ which kicks off tonight (May 1) in North Carolina.

Just before that, The Inquisitr also shared a seriously sweet family snap of Fisher getting in some father/son time with their eldest son as they headed out on a fishing trip together while the American Idol winner prepared for her big new tour. The show will see her head across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. until October.

Underwood spoke extremely candidly about suffering through three miscarriages in 2017 and 2018 prior to becoming pregnant with little Jacob in an interview last year.

The star became visibly emotional as she spoke out, even breaking down in tears while opening up about her difficult time getting pregnant with baby Jacob during a very candid appearance on CBS Sunday Morning back in September.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Carrie recalled how she eventually “got mad” with God and had a candid conversation through prayer in which she asked why she kept getting pregnant but couldn’t give birth.