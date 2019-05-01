Missy Elliott Uploads Selfie With Pharrell Williams Showing No Signs Of Aging

Missy Elliott uploaded a selfie to Instagram 11 hours ago with her musical pal Pharrell Williams.

The photo sees Missy with her hair in a top knot while having the rest of it down and straight. She has bright eyeshadow that complements her beautiful skin complexion. She has huge hoop earrings on, too, while Pharrell is behind her with a white cap on. The two look the same as they did 20 years ago when we all fell in love with them.

The post has been liked by over 111,000 users while being commented on by those wondering what their secret is to looking so youthful.

“What the Tru Blood?! Y’all on that Benjamin Button!!! Both y’all aging backwards! Looking awesome!” one user wrote.

“So y’all not going to tell us the secret on how to age backwards. ok,” music artist ReeMarkable commented.

“These teenagers,” someone insisted.

“WHERE’S THE FOUNTAIN?!!!” another asked.

It might be hard to believe but Williams is 46 years of age and Elliott is 47.

In 2017, Pharrell broke down his skincare routine that BET Networks reported on its official YouTube channel. The video reveals he exfoliates like mad and drinks lots of water to keep his skin in good condition. It seems Williams got lucky with good genetics, too.

In March, The Inquisitr revealed that Missy would receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree at the Berklee College of Music’s commencement ceremony with Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire.

“I am soooooo HUMBLED,” Elliott tweeted with excitement when she found out she was being honored.

In her career, Missy has racked up five Grammy Awards — Best Rap Solo Performance for “Get Ur Freak On,” Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for “Lady Marmalade,” Best Female Rap Solo Performance for “Scream a.k.a. Itchin,” and “Work It.” Her most recent win in 2006 was for Best Short Form Music Video for “Lose Control.”

Williams has picked up a staggering 12 Grammys since 2004 as a producer and musician. In 2004, he won Best Pop Vocal Album for Justin Timberlake’s Justified and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for his production work with The Neptunes. In 2014, his work with Daft Punk earned him three more wins, including Album of the Year for their Random Access Memories record. His second studio album, G I R L, won him Best Urban Contemporary Album the following year. His most recent win came this year when he won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for the third time.

On Instagram, Missy has over 2.8 million followers, while Pharrell has over 12.1 million followers.