Ariel Winter Flaunts Weight Loss As She Poses In Nothing But Towel For Racy New Instagram Post

Ariel Winter took to Instagram to gift her followers with yet another stunning photo.

The Modern Family star looked superb in her new snap, which showed her posing for the camera in nothing but a white towel wrapped around her torso. She put on a shy smile for the camera, while her signature long raven locks were styled into two adorable braids with a few strands left loose on the front. She also donned a full face of makeup, including lush dark lashes and some black eye liner, as well as a dab of dark-cherry colored matte lipstick on her lips.

Ariel faced the camera sideways and let one of her braids rest on her right shoulder, while keeping the towel in place with her left hand. In the photo, she tagged her glam team, Carly Walter Bethel, who was responsible for her cute hairdo, and Lyndsay Zavitz, who did her flawless makeup. And for fans who didn’t notice, the 21-year-old pointed out in the caption that there was a mysterious figure lurking behind her… which was just a joke about how one of her friends almost appeared to be a ghost sneaking behind the glass window!

Once again, the actress flaunted her much slimmer figure, which she has recently opened up about to her fans on social media. In the past few months, Ariel, who has always been known for her curvier physique, has dramatically lost weight, prompting online users to wonder what exactly was happening. And while many criticized her and even accused her of resorting to cosmetic surgery or of having a drug addiction, she quickly shot down those rumors and explained why she had suffered such a drastic weight loss.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she explained during an Instagram live session with her followers that her weight loss was, in fact, due to a change in her medication last year. Ariel revealed that the anti-depressants she had been on for years prevented her from losing weight despite being healthy and working out, and that when her doctor switched her to a new medication, she immediately started feeling the effects.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on,” she told her followers.