‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, May 2: Ridge Pays A Debt Of Gratitude

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 2 reveal that Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) kindness will have an unexpected effect on Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Flo has just learned that she is a Logan. Ridge extends some Forrester generosity toward her and she will be overwhelmed by his sweet gesture.

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has always felt a connection to Flo. At first, she thought it was because they were pregnant at the same time and that they both don’t have a baby to show for it. Later, when they found out that Flo was Storm’s daughter, Hope assumed that the connection was because they were family. She wanted to welcome the former croupier into the family by offering her a job.

After checking that she would be fine to work with Flo on a daily basis, Ridge agreed that they could find something for Flo at Forrester Creations. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was delighted that her niece would join Hope at the company. She was glad that Hope finally would have a friend she could lean on. Flo would have a bright future at the fashion house and they called to offer her the position. However, the waitress rejected the job offer. She later relented and told Hope that she would think about it.

It appears as if Flo will stop by Forrester Creations. According to Highlight Hollywood, Ridge will be kind to her. Flo will feel torn by his unexpected act of kindness. Even though he is her Aunt Brooke’s husband, Flo and Ridge supposedly share a deeper connection.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge believes that he owes the blonde a debt of gratitude. After all, she is the mother of his newest granddaughter Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). His thank you will make Flo feel even guiltier about her role in the baby swap. She knows that Phoebe is actually Beth, and the reality is that the baby is Brooke’s biological grandchild.

Ridge will also make Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) very happy when he asks her to model one of his designs. Shauna will try on the gown and Ridge will compliment her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that Shauna will pique Ridge’s interest. In fact, she may even help distract Ridge from his marital problems since spoilers state that trouble may be brewing for him and Brooke.

