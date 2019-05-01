‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, April 30: Shauna Guilts Flo While Wyatt Questions Sally & Thomas’ Friendship

The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that the lights went out at Forrester Creations. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) instantly panicked as she remembered her night on Catalina Island. She called out to Pam, per She Knows Soaps, However, no one came to her aid.

At Flo Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) apartment, Zoe tried to convince her not to take the job offer. She figured that Flo was already feeling guilty about the baby swap and that Flo could not handle being around Hope all day at work too. Flo still wanted to come clean to Hope, but her mother and Zoe argued for her to keep silent.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) made it clear that she and Flo were not going to return to Las Vegas. When Flo stated that she wanted to tell Hope the truth, Shauna pointed out that fewer people would be hurt if she kept quiet. Shauna reminded her daughter of the promises she made her, per Soap Central. She said that Flo had promised her a trip around the world and a house. Shauna claimed that she no longer wanted the house or trip. She said that she just wanted Flo to never tell Hope about her baby. Shauna wanted her daughter to take the job and get to know her new family, the Logans.

Shauna, Flo and Zoe discuss their options and the pros and cons of keeping their secret. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/lEX8o1HN8Y #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/forYpYilDT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 30, 2019

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) also stumbled around in the dark. When the lights came on, she saw Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) sitting at a desk. They started talking about Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Sally reminded Thomas that Hope is a married woman but Douglas thought that the marriage was a temporary situation. He said that everyone would get what they want with his plan. He felt that Liam belonged with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls, while Hope belonged with him and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). Sally felt that Thomas needed help. Just then, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) walked in. There was an awkward silence before Thomas excused himself.

Loading...

Wyatt wanted to know if Sally was keeping some information from him. Sally reassured him that there was nothing going on between her and Wyatt. However, he wanted Sally’s reassurance that she would always be honest with him concerning their relationship, his family and himself. Sally told him that she would always tell him the truth. The couple hugged.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.