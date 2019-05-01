Shooting At The University Of North Carolina Campus Leaves Two Dead And Four Injured

The man who allegedly opened fire at the University of North Carolina's Charlotte campus has been taken into custody.

Students at the University of North Carolina’s Charlotte campus spent much of Tuesday on lockdown after a tragic shooting. A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly opening fire at the campus, claiming the lives of two people and injuring four others. The frightening scene shook the students and staff, stealing their sense of safety and security on campus, according to NBC.

It started out as a normal day for the students and staff of the University of Carolina at Charlotte. It was the last official days of classes as the approximately 30,000 students prepare to begin their final exams this coming Thursday. Late in the afternoon, law enforcement was informed that an armed suspect in the Kennedy Building had opened fire on several students. Students in the classroom where the incident took place said that some students had been giving presentations when shots rang out on one side of the room. The students that were able to run fled the building. Police arrived at the scene and were able to disarm the suspect, Trystan Andrew Terrell, who was armed with a handgun. He has since been taken into custody.

“Shots reported near Kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately” was the frightening message that students received through the school’s emergency notification system.

The campus went into lockdown and remained that way through the evening. Of the four students that were injured in the incident, three are in serious condition and remain in the hospital. The governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, issued a public statement of support for those whose lives were forever changed by this tragedy.

“[This is] a tragic day at this great university. We mourn the loss of life, we pray for those who are being treated at the hospital. We know that for many people here, this will be the worst day of their lives. So we want to be here for them.”

Susan Harden is a professor at the University of North Carolina. She’d already finished teaching and gone home for the day when she received the news that there had a been a shooting. She rushed back to the campus to help out in any way she could. She had personally taught in the Kennedy building previously and was distraught by the recent events.