‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Here’s Which Dragons Survived The Battle Of Winterfell

What happened to Rhaegal and Drogon during the Battle of Winterfell?

As everyone comes to terms with the dreadful losses at the Battle of Winterfell, the question remains, what happened to Daenerys’ dragons?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “The Long Night”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8 saw Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) defeat the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) and his dead army. This means that Viserion, who was killed in Season 7 but resurrected by the Night King and used to bring down the Wall, finally succumbed. However, fans were left wondering about the fate of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) remaining dragons in an episode that was visually — as well as emotionally — dark.

Drogon, named by Daenerys after her first husband, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), did encounter some danger in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8. Not only did the dragon have issues with bumping into Daenerys’ other dragon, Rhaegal, mid-fight, Daenerys was also knocked from its back after wights started climbing aboard.

During the episode, fans watched in terror as Daenerys was then surrounded by wights and temporarily forgot about the dragon as Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) fought to keep Dany alive, losing his own life in the process. As viewers cried along with Daenerys, Drogon appeared and encircled the devastated queen after the Night King succumbed to Arya and the wights were no longer a threat.

HBO

Daenerys’ other dragon, Rhaegal, was the one Jon Snow (Kit Harington) rode during the epic battle. And, his fate was a little murkier by the end of the most recent episode of Game of Thrones.

As Cosmopolitan points out, Rhaegal had quite a lot of drama in Episode 3. During the battle, Rhaegal was attacked by Viserion. This, effectively, put Rhaegal out of action and he was not seen much after that. Mostly, viewers got to watch as Jon Snow tried to take out Viserion prior to the Night King’s death. This led to much speculation about Rhaegal’s fate.

However, as Harper’s Bazaar points out, the trailer for Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8 shows Daenerys reaching forward to pat Rhaegal, so it has been confirmed that this dragon definitely survived the Battle of Winterfell.

Of course, while both dragons survived the massive battle in Episode 3, they still have Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and her Golden Company to deal with in King’s Landing, so fans will have to tune into the remaining episodes of the final season of Game of Thrones to find out how they fare.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET.