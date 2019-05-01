Victoria’s Secret Model Josie Canseco Shows Off Fit Figure In Red Bra On Instagram

Josie Canseco can’t wait for training season to start, which she showed on Instagram with a throwback image. Earlier in the week, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling throwback snapshot from last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show during which she rocked a red bra and shorts, showing off her flawless physique.

In the photo in question, the 22-year-old model — who is the daughter of baseball star Jose Canseco and former Playboy model Jessica Canseco — is seen backstage in the outfit she wore when she debuted in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which consisted of a red bra with black straps. She teamed the top with a pair of silver shorts boasting details at the waistline with the words “Pink” across. She wore the shorts over red high-rise undershorts with details in white, including the word “Pink,” that sits high on her frame, helping accentuate her itty bitty waist and drawing attention to her incredibly toned abs.

In the snapshot, she is wearing a pair of sunglasses on her head as she shoots an expressive gaze at the camera with her mouth open, in a playful yet seductive way. She accessorized her look with several silver necklaces and earrings.

Canseco wore her blonde hair in a middle part and down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. She had perfectly applied eyeliner on her upper lid while a little white line on her inner lid makes her blue eyes stand out.

The post, which Canseco shared with her 447,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 20,700 likes and over 100 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model and wish her the best this coming season.

“I’d be shocked if VS didn’t pick you again. You were the most poised, confident and self assured angel last year. You owned the runway and earned your wings!” one user wrote.

“Wings soon I’m sure,” another user chimed in.

Canseco walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time last year after failing to make the cut in 2017, according to an article by W Magazine. As excited as her debut was, Canseco said she tripped at one point after her heel got caught in the carpet, adding that she laughed it off, according to Fox News.

“I had one job, and that was to walk,” she said. “I couldn’t even do that! I laughed it off, though. I’m really good at laughing at myself.”