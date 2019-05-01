Polish Instagram Model Veronica Bielik’s Black Bikini Snap Is Driving Her 1.9 Million Fans Crazy

When it comes to posting racy and skin-baring photos on Instagram, Polish model Veronica Bielik is an expert. And even when she shares pics wherein she is fully clothed, she never fails to exude style and sexiness to leave her 1.9 million fans thoroughly impressed.

Following her pic-posting ritual, the 26-year-old stunner took to her page and treated her fans to a sultry new pic — one which sent temperatures instantly soaring.

In the snap, the blonde bombshell could be seen standing next to a swimming pool, wearing a skimpy black bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers because she not only flashed her never-ending cleavage but also put her well-toned stomach, pert derriere and sexy legs on full display.

She let her hair down and wore minimal makeup as she soaked up some sun. The model touched her hair and looked towards the ground to strike a pose for the picture. As of the writing of this piece, and within less than a day, the picture racked up more than 68,000 likes and close to a thousand comments which proves that fans eagerly wait for Veronica to post her racy snaps on the photo-sharing website.

In the caption, she wrote that she is posting the picture to motivate her fans — a move which fans fell in love with and found very inspiring.

Commenting on the sultry snap, one fan wrote that Veronica has an amazing body, while another fan said that she is the hottest model on Instagram. Other fans wrote comments in Polish, while some also left plenty of hearts and kiss emojis on the snap to let the model know that she has admirers across the globe.

Prior to posting the said snap, Veronica shared another pic wherein she could be seen busting out of a tight, ribbed white top which she teamed with a pair of jeans. The model opted for a delicate silver pendant and wore a full face of makeup comprising some nude-shade lipstick, pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, and lots of mascara.

She let her hair down and wrote it in the caption that she had no intentions to go out but her hair was looking too good to stay home. The picture amassed more than 80,000 likes within 24 hours together with 700-plus comments.

A look at her Instagram bio shows that Veronica is not only a fitness model but also has a master’s degree in Law, which proves that she is beauty with brains.

Per an article by Listal, the model has partnered with many brands on Instagram, including American energy-drink brand, Monster Energy, as well as Women’s Best — a popular Austria-based brand for sports nutrition.